Iran attacked Israel with the latest ballistic missiles: in response, the IDF struck an oil depot near Tehran

$41.490.00
48.080.00
ukenru
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
05:00 AM • 8310 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 14, 06:01 PM • 25862 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM • 47352 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
June 14, 12:45 PM • 44223 views
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
June 14, 03:30 AM • 44220 views
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
June 13, 07:49 PM • 56777 views
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
June 13, 06:18 PM • 48805 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
June 13, 03:24 PM • 103321 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
June 13, 03:04 PM • 68866 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
June 13, 02:34 PM • 58597 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
5.8m/s
58%
749mm
Popular news
A missile alert has been declared across Ukraine due to the take-off of a MiG-31KJune 14, 11:41 PM • 10105 views
On Trump's birthday, a parade was held in Washington to mark the 250th anniversary of the US ArmyJune 15, 01:10 AM • 17543 views
The occupiers have advanced in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions – DeepState mapsJune 15, 01:36 AM • 10924 views
Former head of the "Forests of Ukraine" branch is suspected of illegal enrichment of 44 million hryvnias02:26 AM • 10417 views
Iranian strike on Israel: death toll rises, hundreds already injured, dozens missing03:59 AM • 7702 views
Publications
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 32244 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 103602 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 166498 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 173211 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 188190 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Emmanuel Macron
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Minnesota
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 1506:40 AM • 1644 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 103321 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 52210 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 101627 views
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM • 81336 views
Actual
Fox News
Starlink
Kalibr (missile family)
9K720 Iskander
Boeing AH-64 Apache

Iran attacked Israel with the latest ballistic missiles: in response, the IDF struck an oil depot near Tehran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1342 views

Iran used the latest Emad, Qadr, and Kheibar-Shekan missiles against Israel, hitting an oil refinery. In response, Israel attacked fuel infrastructure near Tehran.

Iran attacked Israel with the latest ballistic missiles: in response, the IDF struck an oil depot near Tehran

Iran used modern Emad, Qadr and Kheibar-Shekan missiles against Israel during strikes on Haifa and Tel Aviv, hitting, in particular, an oil refinery. In response, Israel attacked fuel infrastructure near Tehran and announced the continuation of strikes on Iranian missile facilities.

This is reported by UNN with reference to IranWire.

Details

Iran used Emad, Qadr and Kheibar-Shekan missiles during attacks on Haifa and Tel Aviv

- reports Fars news agency.

As noted, Iran launched a new wave of combined missile and drone attacks on Saturday, striking, among other targets, an Israeli oil refinery in Haifa.

Israeli forces responded by striking the Shahran oil depot and a fuel tank south of Tehran. Israeli forces said they are continuing strikes on Iran and will target missile sites, the report added.

Addition

"Emad", "Qadr" and "Kheibar-Shekan" are among Iran's most advanced ballistic missiles, with a range capable of reaching Israeli territory. Iranian air defenses remain active in seven provinces as the confrontation continues.

Reminder

On the night of Friday, June 13, the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency across the country. The Israel Defense Forces eliminated Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of the Air Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The top chain of command of the Air Force was also eliminated along with him. Israel does not rule out the physical elimination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as one of the options to counter Tehran's nuclear program.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Ali Khamenei
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Tehran
Iran
Tel Aviv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9