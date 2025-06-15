Iran attacked Israel with the latest ballistic missiles: in response, the IDF struck an oil depot near Tehran

Iran used modern Emad, Qadr and Kheibar-Shekan missiles against Israel during strikes on Haifa and Tel Aviv, hitting, in particular, an oil refinery. In response, Israel attacked fuel infrastructure near Tehran and announced the continuation of strikes on Iranian missile facilities.

Details

Iran used Emad, Qadr and Kheibar-Shekan missiles during attacks on Haifa and Tel Aviv - reports Fars news agency.

As noted, Iran launched a new wave of combined missile and drone attacks on Saturday, striking, among other targets, an Israeli oil refinery in Haifa.

Israeli forces responded by striking the Shahran oil depot and a fuel tank south of Tehran. Israeli forces said they are continuing strikes on Iran and will target missile sites, the report added.

Addition

"Emad", "Qadr" and "Kheibar-Shekan" are among Iran's most advanced ballistic missiles, with a range capable of reaching Israeli territory. Iranian air defenses remain active in seven provinces as the confrontation continues.

Reminder

On the night of Friday, June 13, the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency across the country. The Israel Defense Forces eliminated Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of the Air Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The top chain of command of the Air Force was also eliminated along with him. Israel does not rule out the physical elimination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as one of the options to counter Tehran's nuclear program.