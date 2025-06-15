$41.490.00
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
June 13, 03:04 PM • 68800 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
June 13, 02:34 PM • 58559 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over 1,000 occupiers and destroyed hundreds of units of enemy equipment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1376 views

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated over a thousand Russian soldiers, and also destroyed dozens of units of enemy equipment. Among the enemy's losses are artillery systems, UAVs and vehicles.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over 1,000 occupiers and destroyed hundreds of units of enemy equipment

Over the past day, on the front, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 1,000 soldiers of the Russian occupation army, as well as several hundred units of enemy equipment. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 06.15.25 are approximately:

  • personnel - 1003860 (+1170) people eliminated
    • tanks - 10937 (0)
      • combat armored vehicles - 22804 (+6)
        • artillery systems - 29190 (+33)
          • MLRS - 1418 (+1)
            • air defense equipment - 1186 (+1)
              • aircraft - 416 (0)
                • helicopters - 337 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level - 40709 (+123)
                    • cruise missiles - 3337 (0)
                      • ships / boats - 28 (0)
                        • submarines - 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and tankers - 52017 (+89)
                            • special equipment - 3915 (+1)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Let us remind you

                              Air reconnaissance of the Kharkiv border detachment with drones destroyed nine enemy vehicles, communication antennas and a field warehouse with ammunition. Positions and shelters of the enemy were also hit.

                              The occupiers attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 178 times: fierce fighting in the Pokrovsk direction14.06.25, 23:42 • 2434 views

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine
