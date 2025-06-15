The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over 1,000 occupiers and destroyed hundreds of units of enemy equipment

Over the past day, on the front, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 1,000 soldiers of the Russian occupation army, as well as several hundred units of enemy equipment. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 06.15.25 are approximately:

personnel - 1003860 (+1170) people eliminated

tanks - 10937 (0)

combat armored vehicles - 22804 (+6)

artillery systems - 29190 (+33)

MLRS - 1418 (+1)

air defense equipment - 1186 (+1)

aircraft - 416 (0)

helicopters - 337 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 40709 (+123)

cruise missiles - 3337 (0)

ships / boats - 28 (0)

submarines - 1 (0)

vehicles and tankers - 52017 (+89)

special equipment - 3915 (+1)

Data is being updated.

