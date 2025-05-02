$41.590.12
EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister
05:30 AM • 12134 views

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 57472 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 129579 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 114888 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 125039 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 125900 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 310696 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 158952 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 172347 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 226685 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

In Monaco, the son of the former president of "Motor Sich" company, Bohuslaiev, was detained on suspicion of laundering property

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1484 views

The son of former president of Motor Sich, Vyacheslav Bohuslayev, was detained on suspicion of laundering over $650 million. He allegedly laundered funds from the sale of the company's shares in France and Monaco.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers, together with colleagues from France and Monaco, have detained the son of the former president of Motor Sich JSC, Vyacheslav Bohuslaev, Oleksandr, who is suspected of legalizing property. This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

The security forces do not name the person involved, but judging by the description of the case, it is the son of the former president of Motor Sich, Vyacheslav Bohuslaev - Oleksandr.

A joint investigation team of the Office of the Prosecutor General, the SBU and law enforcement agencies of the French Republic and the Principality of Monaco exposed a scheme to legalize illegally obtained funds from the former president of Motor Sich JSC. Law enforcement officers also established the circumstances of the commission of new criminal offenses by the sanctioned former owner of the now nationalized enterprise in Zaporizhzhia

- the message says.

According to the investigation, in violation of the national procedure, the family of the former owner consolidated more than 65% of the shares of the defense company by 2014, which were registered to nominal owners of offshore companies. After the start of the war with the Russian Federation, realizing that the company was losing sales markets, the owner and his son illegally, without permission to transfer the controlling stake in the monopolistic Ukrainian enterprise, sold them to representatives of a foreign state.

During 2016-2025, the son of the former president of Motor Sich JSC, including in France and Monaco, legalized funds obtained in a criminal manner in the amount of more than 650 million US dollars.

In April 2025, members of the joint investigation team - prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General and employees of the SBU participated in searches, detention and interrogation of the son of the former owner in the Principality of Monaco, which were carried out by competent law enforcement agencies. As a result of the investigative actions on the territory of Monaco, numerous valuable assets registered to persons controlled by the former owner were discovered. His son was informed of suspicion of legalization of property obtained by criminal means, on a particularly large scale (Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The perpetrator faces up to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The SBU noted that in the course of the international investigation, simultaneous searches were conducted at the detainee's residence in a coastal villa in Monaco and at the homes of affiliated persons in Zaporizhzhia.

Also, the former head of Motor Sich, who is currently in custody on charges of collaborating with the Russian Federation, received a new suspicion. His crimes have been additionally qualified under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 5 of Article 191 (appropriation of property through abuse of office, committed on a particularly large scale by an organized group);
    • Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 209 (organization, legalization (laundering) of property obtained by criminal means, committed by an organized group on a particularly large scale).

      Let us remind you

      In July 2024, the property of the former president of Motor Sich, Vyacheslav Bohuslaev, and top manager Petro Kononenko was transferred to the State Property Fund. Shares of companies, real estate and funds in the amount of over 600 million hryvnias were recovered.

      Olga Rozgon

      Olga Rozgon

