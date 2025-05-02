In Monaco, the son of the former president of "Motor Sich" company, Bohuslaiev, was detained on suspicion of laundering property

Ukrainian law enforcement officers, together with colleagues from France and Monaco, have detained the son of the former president of Motor Sich JSC, Vyacheslav Bohuslaev, Oleksandr, who is suspected of legalizing property. This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

The security forces do not name the person involved, but judging by the description of the case, it is the son of the former president of Motor Sich, Vyacheslav Bohuslaev - Oleksandr.

A joint investigation team of the Office of the Prosecutor General, the SBU and law enforcement agencies of the French Republic and the Principality of Monaco exposed a scheme to legalize illegally obtained funds from the former president of Motor Sich JSC. Law enforcement officers also established the circumstances of the commission of new criminal offenses by the sanctioned former owner of the now nationalized enterprise in Zaporizhzhia - the message says.

According to the investigation, in violation of the national procedure, the family of the former owner consolidated more than 65% of the shares of the defense company by 2014, which were registered to nominal owners of offshore companies. After the start of the war with the Russian Federation, realizing that the company was losing sales markets, the owner and his son illegally, without permission to transfer the controlling stake in the monopolistic Ukrainian enterprise, sold them to representatives of a foreign state.

During 2016-2025, the son of the former president of Motor Sich JSC, including in France and Monaco, legalized funds obtained in a criminal manner in the amount of more than 650 million US dollars.

In April 2025, members of the joint investigation team - prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General and employees of the SBU participated in searches, detention and interrogation of the son of the former owner in the Principality of Monaco, which were carried out by competent law enforcement agencies. As a result of the investigative actions on the territory of Monaco, numerous valuable assets registered to persons controlled by the former owner were discovered. His son was informed of suspicion of legalization of property obtained by criminal means, on a particularly large scale (Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The perpetrator faces up to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The SBU noted that in the course of the international investigation, simultaneous searches were conducted at the detainee's residence in a coastal villa in Monaco and at the homes of affiliated persons in Zaporizhzhia.

Also, the former head of Motor Sich, who is currently in custody on charges of collaborating with the Russian Federation, received a new suspicion. His crimes have been additionally qualified under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 5 of Article 191 (appropriation of property through abuse of office, committed on a particularly large scale by an organized group);

Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 209 (organization, legalization (laundering) of property obtained by criminal means, committed by an organized group on a particularly large scale).

Let us remind you

In July 2024, the property of the former president of Motor Sich, Vyacheslav Bohuslaev, and top manager Petro Kononenko was transferred to the State Property Fund. Shares of companies, real estate and funds in the amount of over 600 million hryvnias were recovered.