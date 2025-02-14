Ukrainian men abroad will be able to get passports next week - Interior Ministry

The government is resuming issuing passports to Ukrainians - men aged 18-60 abroad who have submitted documents to the state-owned document company by April 25, 2024 will be able to receive passports starting next week, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

The minister noted that it took time to normalize the process of resuming the issuance of documents to bring it in line with the current legislation of Ukraine.

The Interior Minister reminded that as of today, the availability of military registration documents remains a prerequisite for issuing and obtaining passports to male citizens of Ukraine aged 18-60 who are abroad.

