Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ukrainian men abroad will be able to get passports next week - Interior Ministry

Ukrainian men abroad will be able to get passports next week - Interior Ministry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 177726 views

The government is resuming issuing passports to Ukrainians abroad starting next week. Men aged 18-60 who have submitted their documents to the state enterprise Document by April 25 will be able to receive passports upon presentation of military registration documents.

The government is resuming issuing passports to Ukrainians - men aged 18-60 abroad who have submitted documents to the state-owned document company by April 25, 2024 will be able to receive passports starting next week, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

Pursuant to the President's instruction, the Government has regulated the issue of issuing passports to Ukrainians abroad. Male citizens of Ukraine aged 18-60 who submitted documents to the State Enterprise "Document" by April 25, 2024, will be able to receive their passports starting next week. The relevant notifications indicating the date, time and place of arrival will be sent in the order of priority of submission of documents

- Klymenko wrote.

The minister noted that it took time to normalize the process of resuming the issuance of documents to bring it in line with the current legislation of Ukraine.

The Interior Minister reminded that as of today, the availability of military registration documents remains a prerequisite for issuing and obtaining passports to male citizens of Ukraine aged 18-60 who are abroad.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyPoliticsOur people abroad
ihor-klymenkoIgor Klymenko
ukraineUkraine

