Preparing Zelenskyy's visit and presenting $500 million worth of projects: Ukrainian officials begin visit to Saudi Arabia

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 11946 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 53728 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 77642 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106922 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 78393 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118208 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101252 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113097 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116737 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153828 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 91491 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 59248 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 27685 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 88869 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 49423 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106922 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118208 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153828 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144423 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176732 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 49423 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 88869 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134445 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136356 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164577 views
Preparing Zelenskyy's visit and presenting $500 million worth of projects: Ukrainian officials begin visit to Saudi Arabia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 66926 views

A Ukrainian government delegation begins a working visit to Saudi Arabia to prepare for the President's visit. Projects in energy, agriculture, and infrastructure worth $500 million were presented.

Representatives of the Ukrainian government presented projects in the energy, agriculture, and infrastructure sectors in the West Asian country.

Reported by UNN with reference to the press service of First Vice Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

The Ukrainian government delegation began its working visit to Saudi Arabia with a meeting with nearly a hundred local entrepreneurs.  In the coming days, we will have dozens of meetings to prepare the visit of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Saudi Arabia. In particular, we are preparing to sign important economic agreements with the countries of the region 

- said Yulia Svyrydenko, First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine.
Image

The Ukrainian government delegation presented a number of projects in various fields:

We presented projects in energy, agriculture, and infrastructure. They also presented large-scale public-private partnership projects and attractive privatization opportunities totaling half a billion dollars in investment.

The official also said that Saudi Arabia actively supports Ukraine.

We have allocated $500 million to support Ukraine's recovery. They are helping both humanitarian and economic by working with Ukrainian companies. 

Recall

The Ukrainian side was neither invited nor informed about the upcoming US-Russian talks in Saudi Arabia. This was reported by a senior Ukrainian official to a FOX News journalist.

Hungary has blocked the start of negotiations on the first cluster of Ukraine's accession to the EU, demanding an expanded list of conditions. Budapest insists on an additional plan to protect national minorities.

Trump's team travels to Saudi Arabia for peace talks15.02.25, 22:05 • 77655 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyPolitics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine

