Preparing Zelenskyy's visit and presenting $500 million worth of projects: Ukrainian officials begin visit to Saudi Arabia

Representatives of the Ukrainian government presented projects in the energy, agriculture, and infrastructure sectors in the West Asian country.

Reported by UNN with reference to the press service of First Vice Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

The Ukrainian government delegation began its working visit to Saudi Arabia with a meeting with nearly a hundred local entrepreneurs. In the coming days, we will have dozens of meetings to prepare the visit of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Saudi Arabia. In particular, we are preparing to sign important economic agreements with the countries of the region - said Yulia Svyrydenko, First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian government delegation presented a number of projects in various fields:

We presented projects in energy, agriculture, and infrastructure. They also presented large-scale public-private partnership projects and attractive privatization opportunities totaling half a billion dollars in investment.

The official also said that Saudi Arabia actively supports Ukraine.

We have allocated $500 million to support Ukraine's recovery. They are helping both humanitarian and economic by working with Ukrainian companies.

