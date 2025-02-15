Trump's team travels to Saudi Arabia for peace talks

Senior Trump administration officials are on their way to Saudi Arabia to begin peace talks with Russian and Ukrainian negotiators. This is reported by Politico, citing Congressman Mike McCaul and two US officials familiar with the plan, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that National Security Advisor Mike Waltz will join Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Steve Witkoff, the president's representative in the Middle East, in the coming days to begin negotiations to end the war.

Trump's special representative for talks between Ukraine and Russia, retired General Keith Kellogg, will not attend the meeting - the publication writes.

The interlocutors said that the United States also does not plan to involve representatives of other European countries in the negotiations.

This may irritate NATO allies, who have publicly called on President Donald Trump to ensure that they have a seat at the table - Politico says in its report .

Congressman Mike McCaul confirmed Waltz and Witkoff's plans to join Rubio in Saudi Arabia to begin negotiations between the two warring parties in a comment to the publication on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Two U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the plans but did not specify other details of the meetings, including which Ukrainian or Russian participants would attend.

On Wednesday, Trump told reporters that he expects to hold a face-to-face meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Saudi Arabia.

"Ultimately, we expect to meet," he said. "We'll meet in Saudi Arabia, see if we can do something," the newspaper quoted Donald Trump as saying.

Recall

Saudi National Security Advisor Moussaed al-Aiban will hold talks between US and Russian representatives to prepare for Trump's meeting with the dictator.

China on the war in Ukraine: all interested parties should participate in peace negotiations