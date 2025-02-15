China on the war in Ukraine: all interested parties should participate in peace negotiations

China, speaking about the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, believes that all interested parties should participate in peace negotiations, as stated on Friday by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, emphasizing the role of Europe in them, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

"We hope that all parties and interested parties directly involved will participate in peace negotiations at the appropriate time," Wang said, speaking at the Munich Security Conference.

"China views all efforts aimed at achieving peace positively, including any consensus reached by the United States and Russia on peace negotiations," the Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted Wang as saying.

"Since the war is raging on European soil, Europe needs to play its role in the cause of peace even more, jointly remove the root causes of the crisis, find a balanced, effective and sustainable security structure, and achieve long-term peace and stability in Europe," he said.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday spoke by phone with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and instructed officials to start negotiations, adding that a possible summit with Putin in Saudi Arabia is possible. Against the backdrop of Trump's statements, European allies warned the US against making a deal on Ukraine behind their backs.

China has long supported dialogue and negotiations as the "only viable solution" to the "Ukrainian crisis". In May last year, China, together with Brazil, announced a six-point peace plan that called for any peace negotiations to include both states.

Zelenskyy rejected the plan as an initiative that serves Moscow's interests.

The Wall Street Journal reported this week that China has proposed a summit between Putin and Trump to help end the war in Ukraine.

