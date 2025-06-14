"We will not forget": During the UN Security Council, the Iranian ambassador made threats against Israel and the United States

As a result of Israeli strikes on Iran, at least 78 people were killed, including high-ranking military personnel. This was stated by Iranian Ambassador to the UN Amir Iravani during a meeting of the UN Security Council, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, more than 320 people were injured, most of them civilians.

The diplomat, in particular, accused the United States of complicity, and stated that Washington provided Israel with intelligence and political support.

Those who support this regime, primarily the United States, must realize that by helping and facilitating this crime, they fully share responsibility for its consequences. - said Iravani.

In addition, he accused the United States of supplying weapons that Israel used in these attacks.

"We will not forget that our people died as a result of Israeli strikes carried out with American weapons," the Iranian ambassador to the UN stressed.

Let us remind you

On the night of Friday, June 13, the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country. Later, Israel confirmed the attack on Iranian nuclear facilities. Iran announced the death of 6 nuclear scientists.

On the eve, Iran launched about 150 ballistic missiles at Israel during two shellings. As a result of the attack, 5 people were injured. Several buildings were also damaged.

Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yehiel Leiter stated that one woman was killed and about 40 people were injured in Israel as a result of Iranian strikes.

