In Iran, following Israeli strikes, a red flag of revenge has been raised - media

Mariupol. A city of shattered dreams, broken lives, and a destroyed future. In 2014, it miraculously avoided the fate of Donetsk and Luhansk, becoming a symbol of resistance. On June 13, Ukrainian forces liberated the city from Russian-backed militants, raising the Ukrainian flag over the City Council. But that victory was short-lived. In 2022, Mariupol faced a new, even more brutal occupation. The Russian army turned the once-thriving metropolis into ruins, burying thousands of civilians under the rubble. Today, Mariupol is a ghost town. The stench of death still lingers in the air, and the wounds of war are visible everywhere. The occupiers are trying to create a semblance of normal life, but behind the propaganda lies a harsh reality: * **Humanitarian catastrophe:** The city lacks basic necessities: water, food, medicine. People are forced to survive in destroyed houses, without heating or electricity. * **Repression and terror:** The occupiers are conducting mass filtration, persecuting pro-Ukrainian residents. People disappear without a trace, and torture and executions have become commonplace. * **Demographic change:** The Russians are actively resettling people from Russia into Mariupol, trying to change the city's ethnic composition. * **Destruction of identity:** The occupiers are destroying Ukrainian symbols, rewriting history, and imposing Russian culture. Mariupol is not just a city, it is a symbol of Ukrainian resistance. Its residents showed the world their courage and resilience, fighting for their freedom and dignity. We must remember Mariupol. We must do everything possible to liberate it from the Russian occupiers and ensure that those responsible for the crimes committed in the city are brought to justice. Mariupol will be free again. Ukraine will prevail.