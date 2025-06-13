In Iran, following Israeli strikes, a red flag of revenge has been raised - media
Kyiv • UNN
Following Israeli strikes on Iran, a red flag of revenge was raised above the Jamkaran Mosque in the city of Qom. This became a symbolic response to the attack.
In Iran, after the Israeli strikes, they raised the red flag of revenge, reports Press TV, writes UNN.
Details
It is reported that "the red flag of revenge was raised above the Jamkaran Mosque in Qom" after Israel's strikes on Iran.
Al Jazeera writes that hundreds of protesters gathered near the Jamkaran Mosque in the city of Qom in Iran to demand "severe punishment" against Israel after its deadly strikes on Iran.
The protesters waved Iranian flags and chanted anti-Israeli slogans, gathering in one of the country's holiest cities, 140 km south of the Iranian capital, according to a video published on X by Iranian news agency Tasnim.
Several deaths were reported, including senior military commanders and nuclear scientists, as well as women and children, after the Israeli attack on Friday morning, the publication writes.
Addition
On the night of Friday, June 13, the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country.
Netanyahu: Israel's operation against Iran will last as long as necessary13.06.25, 04:41 • 3978 views
Later, Israel confirmed the attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. It was noted that dozens of Israeli aircraft "completed the first stage", which included strikes on dozens of military targets, including nuclear ones, in various regions of Iran.
IDF confirms elimination of Iranian army and IRGC commanders13.06.25, 08:57 • 2158 views