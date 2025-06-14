The enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region at night: the RMA reported on the consequences of enemy strikes

On the night of Saturday, June 14, the enemy struck the Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, UNN informs.

According to him, air defense was working in the region, and the defenders of the sky destroyed 2 enemy UAVs.

Due to the attack, there is damage to the territory of enterprises in Kryvyi Rih. A fire broke out - Lysak noted.

He also said that the aggressor used FPV drones and artillery in the Nikopol region. Nikopol, Marhanetska and Pokrovska communities were under attack.

"Everywhere was without deaths and injuries," the head of the OVA summarized.

On the eve, the spokesman of the Khortytsia Joint Forces Group, Major Viktor Tregubov, reported that the statements of the Russians about reaching the border of the Dnipropetrovsk region are a lie.

