China proposes summit with Trump and Putin, but without Zelenskiy - WSJ

China is proposing to hold a US-Russian summit with the participation of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, but without the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, UNN writes.

Details

"As President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin signal their willingness to begin negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, China is pushing to play a role," the report said.

According to people in Beijing and Washington familiar with the matter, Chinese officials have in recent weeks sent a proposal to the Trump team through intermediaries to hold a summit between the two leaders and facilitate peacekeeping efforts after a possible truce.

However, this proposal was met with skepticism in the United States and Europe, given deep concerns about the increasingly close ties between Beijing and Moscow.

"China's proposal includes a U.S.-Russian summit without Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Beijing and Washington. The prospect of the United States negotiating Ukraine's future and European security with Russia and China contradicts the West's longstanding promise to include Ukraine in any talks to resolve its future," the WSJ reports.

The White House refused to confirm whether it had received China's proposal, but it nevertheless rejected it. "It's not viable at all," a White House official said.

When asked about the proposal, a spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Washington said he was not aware of it, adding: "We hope that the parties will work to de-escalate and seek a political settlement.

Addendum

Trump said that he had a "productive" phone call with Putin on February 12, where they discussed the war in Ukraine and other topics. The two sides agreed to start talks and visit each other's countries.

Trump also announced plans to meet with Putin in Saudi Arabia.

On February 12, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Trump also had a phone conversation. The two presidents discussed the possibilities of achieving peace, technological possibilities, and Trump also informed about the details of his conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The head of the OP Yermak notedthat Zelensky and Trump agreed to immediately start the work of teams to end the war.