Sumy region is deploying a defense system against enemy drones - RMA

In the Sumy region, a multi-level system of protection against enemy drones is actively being deployed. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the regional military administration Oleh Hryhorov on Telegram.

In Sumy region, the deployment and improvement of the system for countering enemy UAVs - both attack and reconnaissance - is ongoing. Trained mobile groups are already operating and demonstrating results - drones are detected, jammed, and shot down. - he wrote.

The head of the region emphasized that everyone in the region is maximally mobilized for the earliest possible detection of enemy drones. Hryhorov also stressed that it is not about isolated episodes - a holistic defense system is being formed, which is strengthening every day.

These are not just isolated cases - a system is being formed that is getting stronger every day - Hryhorov emphasized, adding that for security reasons and military expediency, details are not being disclosed at the moment.

The head of the Sumy OVA clarified that for security reasons and military expediency, not all details are revealed publicly. But he confirmed that the system of interaction with the military has been established.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration also reported that special nets are being installed over certain sections of roads in border areas to complicate the work of enemy aerial reconnaissance and minimize the risks of kamikaze drone attacks.

