On June 20, the Russian army attacked a high-rise building in Sumy with a Lancet attack drone, injuring a 75-year-old woman. The roof and about 20 windows in two five-story buildings were damaged.
On Friday, June 20, the Russian army attacked an apartment building in Sumy with a "Lancet" strike drone. As a result of the enemy shelling, a woman was injured. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channels of the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleg Hryhorov, acting mayor of Sumy Artem Kobzar.
"A "Lancet" hit an apartment building. As a result, one woman was injured," Kobzar noted.
The injured person is a 75-year-old woman who was at home at the time of the attack. She received shrapnel wounds
According to him, as a result of the enemy UAV attack, the roof and about 20 windows in two five-story residential buildings were damaged.
"The threat of enemy drones remains relevant. I ask the residents of Sumy region not to ignore alarm signals and stay in safe places," Hryhorov added.
Russia plans to continue terrorizing Ukrainian cities with swarm drone attacks and accompany this with an information campaign. The enemy intends to spread narratives about openness to negotiations for the international audience and about Ukraine's inability to defend itself for the domestic audience.
