Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
04:46 PM • 15413 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
June 20, 01:11 PM • 47970 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 124558 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 121519 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 72416 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
June 20, 08:30 AM • 88924 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
June 20, 08:20 AM • 85276 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM • 69109 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
June 20, 06:41 AM • 45764 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
June 20, 06:00 AM • 38468 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
Russian army attacked a high-rise building in Sumy with a

Kyiv • UNN

 • 560 views

On June 20, the Russian army attacked a high-rise building in Sumy with a Lancet attack drone, injuring a 75-year-old woman. The roof and about 20 windows in two five-story buildings were damaged.

Russian army attacked a high-rise building in Sumy with a

On Friday, June 20, the Russian army attacked an apartment building in Sumy with a "Lancet" strike drone. As a result of the enemy shelling, a woman was injured. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channels of the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleg Hryhorov, acting mayor of Sumy Artem Kobzar.

Details

"A "Lancet" hit an apartment building. As a result, one woman was injured," Kobzar noted.

The injured person is a 75-year-old woman who was at home at the time of the attack. She received shrapnel wounds

- Oleg Hryhorov reported.

According to him, as a result of the enemy UAV attack, the roof and about 20 windows in two five-story residential buildings were damaged.

"The threat of enemy drones remains relevant. I ask the residents of Sumy region not to ignore alarm signals and stay in safe places," Hryhorov added.

Recall

Russia plans to continue terrorizing Ukrainian cities with swarm drone attacks and accompany this with an information campaign. The enemy intends to spread narratives about openness to negotiations for the international audience and about Ukraine's inability to defend itself for the domestic audience.

Russian troops wounded a pregnant woman in Zaporizhzhia Oblast20.06.25, 21:00 • 1468 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Ukraine
Sums
