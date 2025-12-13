$42.270.00
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 334 views

On the night of December 13, Russia attacked Ukraine with 30 missiles and 465 drones, of which 13 missiles and 417 drones were shot down or suppressed. The main direction of the attack was Odesa region.

13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 30 missiles, including 4 Kinzhals, and 465 drones, mainly targeting the Odesa region; 13 missiles and 417 drones were shot down or suppressed, and another 6 missiles did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of December 13 (from 18:00 on December 12), the enemy launched another combined attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using attack UAVs, air-, sea-, and ground-launched missiles.

"The main direction of the strike is Odesa region," the report says.

In total, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force detected and tracked 495 air attack assets – 30 missiles of various types and 465 UAVs of various types. Among them:

  • 465 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera (other types of drones) from the directions of Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Chauda, Gvardeyskoye – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea (about 270 of them are "Shaheds");
    • 4 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles (launch areas - Tula, Tambov regions – Russia);
      • 5 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launch area - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea);
        • 5 Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch area – Kursk region, Russia);
          • 16 Kalibr cruise missiles (launch areas – Black and Caspian Sea waters).

            The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

            According to preliminary data, as of 12:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 430 air targets: 417 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera (other types of drones); 4 Iskander-K cruise missiles; 9 Kalibr cruise missiles.  8 missiles and 33 attack UAVs were recorded to have hit 18 locations, and downed (fragments) fell in 3 locations. In addition, six missiles did not reach their targets (locations of fall are being clarified)

            - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

            Julia Shramko

