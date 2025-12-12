New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaser

$42.270.01
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 18029 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 30652 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
December 11, 05:00 PM • 40394 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
December 11, 02:13 PM • 34838 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
December 11, 01:51 PM • 34485 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 49896 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
December 11, 12:12 PM • 22111 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
December 11, 11:59 AM • 21975 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
December 11, 11:58 AM • 17282 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
Popular news
Odesa under enemy attack: infrastructure damaged, part of the city without electricity and waterDecember 12, 01:35 AM • 3458 views
Plan "B": Orban prepares to amend Hungarian Constitution to gain presidential powers in case of election defeat - BloombergDecember 12, 02:14 AM • 14485 views
US prepares to seize new tankers with Venezuelan oil - ReutersDecember 12, 03:22 AM • 5378 views
Fico stated that Slovakia would block funding for Ukraine's military needsDecember 12, 03:58 AM • 13765 views
Russia has effectively rejected seven points of the US peace plan, including territorial exchange and security guarantees - ISW04:30 AM • 14863 views
Publications
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 49896 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 54483 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 54550 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 65244 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 65572 views
UNN Lite
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideo10:01 AM • 88 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 34423 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 35570 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 40781 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 37026 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaser

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

A new Star Wars video game, "Fate of the Old Republic," was announced at The Game Awards 2025. It is a story-driven single-player action RPG developed by Arcanaut Studios in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games.

New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaser

A new Star Wars video game titled "Fate of the Old Republic" was announced at the Game Awards 2025 ceremony on Thursday, UNN reports with reference to Variety.

Details

Arcanaut Studios unveiled a live teaser trailer for the video game during this year's ceremony. According to the official description, "Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic" is a story-driven single-player action RPG in which you take on the role of a Force user on a journey across a galaxy on the brink of rebirth."

The project, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, will be led by Mass Effect trilogy director Casey Hudson, who is the game director at Arcanaut Studios.

"Working on 'Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic' was one of the defining moments of my career," Hudson said. "In 'Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic,' we're telling a brand new and extraordinary story, using everything we've learned since then – creating an adventure about choice, destiny, and the eternal struggle between light and darkness. Collaborating with Lucasfilm Games again is a dream come true."

"We look for partners who have the motivation and leadership to create something groundbreaking, and that's what we see in Casey," said Jay Ong, head of Disney Games Group. "Under Casey's leadership, Arcanaut Studios is assembling a team with a deep passion for storytelling and creating immersive worlds. Their vision for 'Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic' is exactly the ambitious, high-quality experience we want to deliver to our players."

"The Old Republic era is a rich and beloved part of the Star Wars™ galaxy, and we are excited to explore a new story that we have never seen before in 'Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic,'" added Douglas Reilly, Vice President and General Manager of Lucasfilm Games. "Arcanaut Studios shares our enthusiasm for a galaxy far, far away, and their plan for this new story is inspiring. We believe fans will be thrilled with the journey that awaits them, and we can't wait to share more."

"Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic" is in early development for PC and consoles.

Julia Shramko

TechnologiesUNN Lite
