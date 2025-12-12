New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaser

A new Star Wars video game titled "Fate of the Old Republic" was announced at the Game Awards 2025 ceremony on Thursday, UNN reports with reference to Variety.

Details

Arcanaut Studios unveiled a live teaser trailer for the video game during this year's ceremony. According to the official description, "Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic" is a story-driven single-player action RPG in which you take on the role of a Force user on a journey across a galaxy on the brink of rebirth."

The project, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, will be led by Mass Effect trilogy director Casey Hudson, who is the game director at Arcanaut Studios.

"Working on 'Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic' was one of the defining moments of my career," Hudson said. "In 'Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic,' we're telling a brand new and extraordinary story, using everything we've learned since then – creating an adventure about choice, destiny, and the eternal struggle between light and darkness. Collaborating with Lucasfilm Games again is a dream come true."

"We look for partners who have the motivation and leadership to create something groundbreaking, and that's what we see in Casey," said Jay Ong, head of Disney Games Group. "Under Casey's leadership, Arcanaut Studios is assembling a team with a deep passion for storytelling and creating immersive worlds. Their vision for 'Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic' is exactly the ambitious, high-quality experience we want to deliver to our players."

"The Old Republic era is a rich and beloved part of the Star Wars™ galaxy, and we are excited to explore a new story that we have never seen before in 'Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic,'" added Douglas Reilly, Vice President and General Manager of Lucasfilm Games. "Arcanaut Studios shares our enthusiasm for a galaxy far, far away, and their plan for this new story is inspiring. We believe fans will be thrilled with the journey that awaits them, and we can't wait to share more."

"Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic" is in early development for PC and consoles.