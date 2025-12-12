$42.270.01
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guarantees
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 302 views

About 10,000 tons of butter have accumulated in Ukrainian warehouses, which is an alarming signal for the industry. Exports are shrinking, imports are growing, and butter prices have been falling for the third consecutive month, leading to a drop in raw milk purchase prices.

Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?

The Ukrainian dairy market is in a tense situation: butter stocks in warehouses are breaking records, exports are declining, and prices are changing. Olena Zhupinas, Deputy General Director, Head of Cooperation Projects with Processing at the Association of Milk Producers, told UNN about what is happening in the butter market and how it affects the dairy market in general.

Details

In recent months, about 10,000 tons of butter have accumulated in the warehouses of Ukrainian processing enterprises, which has become a serious challenge for the industry. Growing imports and falling exports are further pressuring the domestic market. Because of this, some factories may not withstand the load. The situation has already hit dairy farms, which are operating almost at cost.

As of December 1, about 10,000 tons of butter have accumulated in warehouses in Ukraine. And this is an alarming signal. In recent months, butter exports have decreased, and imports have increased. Large warehouse stocks are putting pressure on the market and, unfortunately, not all factories will withstand this pressure and will be forced to leave the market.

- explains Olena Zhupinas.

According to Olena Zhupinas, the price of butter has been falling for the third month in a row, which entails a decrease in the purchase price of raw milk.

Ex-factory prices for butter have been falling for the third month in a row. Thus, in August it was UAH 400/kg, and at the beginning of December UAH 250/kg. The decrease in prices for butter and cheese affected the purchase price of raw milk. Already now, milk producers are working at the cost limit, and its further reduction may lead to unprofitability of milk production for approximately 40% of producers.

- the expert emphasizes.

Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's07.11.25, 16:58 • 152533 views

In 2025, farms increased their cattle population and milk production for the first time in many years, but now these achievements may be threatened by the requirements of European standards for animal welfare, which requires considerable financial resources.

2025 was the first year when dairy farms increased their livestock and raw milk production by almost 7%. But price pressure could destroy these achievements as early as 2026. As part of European integration, by 2028, Ukrainian farms must comply with European requirements for animal welfare, which requires large financial injections into restructuring and modernization. Due to a lack of funds to comply with legal requirements, up to 25% of dairy farm owners may decide to close them.

- says Olena Zhupinas.

In addition, Ukraine depends on global price fluctuations, as it exports about 20% of the butter produced to other countries - among the leaders are EU countries, Moldova, Kazakhstan, and Caucasus countries. The fall in world prices led to a decrease in exports. This also further exacerbates the situation on the domestic market.

We export 20% of the butter produced in the country, so the fall in prices on world markets led to a reduction in its exports, and the lack of protection from imports led to an increase in the import of butter from EU countries to Ukraine, which displaces Ukrainian butter from our domestic market.

- the expert emphasizes.

The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish09.12.25, 17:34 • 81187 views

In autumn, the EU increased the quota for Ukrainian butter from 3 to 7 thousand tons, but processors have not yet been able to take advantage of this opportunity due to low world prices, because enterprises cannot sell products at a favorable price, so exports are not growing.

Quotas for butter exports to EU countries have been in effect since October 29, they were increased from 3,000 tons to 7,000 tons. But due to the collapse of world butter prices, our processing enterprises have not yet been able to take advantage of this increase.

- specifies Olena Zhupinas.

Also, the operation of production requires additional, considerable costs due to the blackout, because work is carried out using generators during power outages. But even despite this, dairy product prices will not rise yet.

Despite the additional costs incurred by both milk producers and processing enterprises due to blackouts and working on generators (the cost of one kilowatt produced by a generator increases several times), prices for dairy products in Ukraine in the first half of 2026 will not increase, but on the contrary - under the pressure of warehouse stocks and imports will be lower.

- the expert predicts.

Ukrainians are abandoning rich buns and wheat bread: the market is reorienting towards simple recipes11.12.25, 09:38 • 23253 views

Alla Kiosak

