18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution on the launch of a new experimental project for the automatic registration of conscripts, those liable for military service, and reservists. In particular, men who did not register at the age of 17 will automatically receive the status of a conscript from the moment they turn 18. Also, men aged 18-60 who are abroad will also be automatically registered. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

As stated by the ministry, this decision reduces bureaucracy and simplifies the procedure for citizens and TCCs: some people will be registered for military service without personal appeals, queues, and additional certificates.

The following will be automatically registered for military service:

men who did not register at the age of 17 will automatically receive the status of a conscript from the moment they turn 18;

men aged 18-60 who are abroad - when receiving or exchanging passport documents in the units of the State Migration Service. For this, it is not necessary to visit the TCC and SP or undergo a military medical commission.

We have established data exchange between the Ministry of Defense, the migration service, the demographic register, and the civil status acts register. A person no longer needs to run around offices and stand in queues to fulfill their duty. The system will do it automatically, as it already has all the necessary data - stated the Ministry of Defense.

