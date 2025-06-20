Russian troops wounded a pregnant woman in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Russians struck Zaporizhzhia Oblast and wounded a civilian woman. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov, writes UNN.

A pregnant woman was wounded as a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia district - wrote Fedorov.

He added that the woman was hospitalized with a mine-explosive injury to her limbs and abdomen, and she is receiving all necessary assistance.

Recall

On June 19, the occupiers launched 332 strikes on 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The attacks included air strikes, UAV attacks, MLRS shelling, and artillery strikes. 17 reports of damage to houses, apartments, and infrastructure were received.