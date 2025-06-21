$41.690.00
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
09:38 AM • 6400 views
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
07:00 AM • 33297 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 47388 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 84669 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 170539 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 155497 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 86878 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 94580 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
June 20, 08:20 AM • 87587 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM • 69757 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Zelenskyy revealed the real number of Russian troops in Ukraine and the situation in Sumy and Dnipro regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there are 695,000 Russian military personnel on the territory of Ukraine. In the Sumy direction, the enemy advanced 200 meters, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine pushed them back 200-400 meters.

Zelenskyy revealed the real number of Russian troops in Ukraine and the situation in Sumy and Dnipro regions

There are 695,000 Russian military personnel on the territory of Ukraine, and there are approximately 52,000 more from the Sumy direction. The situation in Sumy Oblast is a big problem for the "Russians"; this week they advanced 200m towards Sumy, and we pushed them back 200-400m. Dnipro Oblast has constant attempts by enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups to break through, but so far they have had no success there. This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.

As of today, 695,000 Russian military personnel are on the territory of Ukraine. Plus the Kursk and Belgorod directions – where they are opposite Kharkiv, opposite Sumy. There are approximately 52,000 more from the Sumy direction.

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to the Head of State, the total number of attacks per day is up to 200 along the entire front line.

The situation in Sumy Oblast is a big problem for the "Russians." They want to "sell" success in Sumy Oblast and Kharkiv Oblast. Because if there is no corresponding success, President Trump will likely pressure them with sanctions. This week they advanced 200 meters towards Sumy, and we pushed them back 200-400 meters. 23% of all bombs, all strikes along the front, fall on the Sumy direction. Mostly bombs and North Korean missiles, which are recorded in large quantities.

- Zelenskyy pointed out.

"Dnipro Oblast – two, three, four people in DRG groups constantly try to break through. But so far they have no success there," the President noted.

188 combat engagements per day: the enemy attacks in 11 directions21.06.25, 08:49 • 2362 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Kursk
Donald Trump
North Korea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Sums
Kharkiv
