There are 695,000 Russian military personnel on the territory of Ukraine, and there are approximately 52,000 more from the Sumy direction. The situation in Sumy Oblast is a big problem for the "Russians"; this week they advanced 200m towards Sumy, and we pushed them back 200-400m. Dnipro Oblast has constant attempts by enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups to break through, but so far they have had no success there. This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.

As of today, 695,000 Russian military personnel are on the territory of Ukraine. Plus the Kursk and Belgorod directions – where they are opposite Kharkiv, opposite Sumy. There are approximately 52,000 more from the Sumy direction. - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to the Head of State, the total number of attacks per day is up to 200 along the entire front line.

The situation in Sumy Oblast is a big problem for the "Russians." They want to "sell" success in Sumy Oblast and Kharkiv Oblast. Because if there is no corresponding success, President Trump will likely pressure them with sanctions. This week they advanced 200 meters towards Sumy, and we pushed them back 200-400 meters. 23% of all bombs, all strikes along the front, fall on the Sumy direction. Mostly bombs and North Korean missiles, which are recorded in large quantities. - Zelenskyy pointed out.

"Dnipro Oblast – two, three, four people in DRG groups constantly try to break through. But so far they have no success there," the President noted.

