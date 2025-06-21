$41.690.06
47.860.04
07:00 AM • 764 views
Publications
Exclusives
188 combat engagements per day: the enemy attacks in 11 directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 872 views

On June 20, 188 combat engagements were recorded at the front. The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit 18 areas of concentration of enemy personnel and equipment, as well as other important objects.

Over the past day, June 20, 188 combat engagements took place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The occupying forces continue their attempts to attack in 11 directions. The enemy carried out airstrikes, particularly on the areas of the settlements Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Chervona Krynytsia, Vasynivka, Omelnyk, Mala Tokmachka, and Kam'yans'ke in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. This is reported by UNN, citing the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Details

According to operational information as of 08:00 on 21.06.2025, 188 battles were recorded on the front.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched one missile and 59 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, used four missiles and dropped 109 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 3082 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 4997 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including 68 from multiple launch rocket systems.

- reports the General Staff of the AFU.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, particularly on the areas of the settlements Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Chervona Krynytsia, Vasynivka, Omelnyk, Mala Tokmachka, and Kam'yans'ke in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 18 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, one artillery piece, two command posts, one UAV control point, and one other important enemy object.

Situation by directions

According to updated information, on the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 38 assault actions of the occupiers yesterday. In addition, the enemy launched 10 air strikes, dropping 21 guided bombs, and carried out 207 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including six from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy assaulted the positions of our units 15 times in the areas of Zelenyi, Hlyboke, Kamianka, Fyholivka, and Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked three times, attempting to advance near Stepova Novoselivka and Holubivka.

In the Lyman direction, 14 attacks by the occupiers occurred during the day. The Defense Forces repelled assault actions near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Olhivka, Hrekivka, Ridkodub, and in the directions of Karpivka and Hlushchenkove.

In the Siversk direction, towards Hryhorivka and Ivano-Darivka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops seven times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, seven combat engagements were recorded towards Bila Hora, Predtechyn, and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 20 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Bila Hora, Dylyivka, Shcherbynivka, and towards Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 53 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements Poltavka, Myrnye, Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Myrnorad, Novomykolaivka, Muravka, Horikhove, Oleksiivka, Udachne, Nadiyivka, Sribne, and in the directions of Volodymyrivka, Novopavlivka, Novopidhorodne.

In the Novopaylivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions 15 times in the areas of Odradne, Bahatyr, Vesele, Fedorivka, Vilne Pole, and Shevchenko.

In the Gulyaipole direction, our defenders repelled one offensive action of the enemy near Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks towards Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attack by the occupiers in the area of Antonivka Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Our soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the occupation forces in manpower and equipment and actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

In total, over the past day, the losses of Russian invaders amounted to 1060 people. Also, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized one tank, five armored combat vehicles, 19 artillery systems, 123 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, and 116 units of occupier's motor vehicles.

Recall

Volodymyr Putin stated that the Russian army does not have the task of occupying Sumy, but he does not rule out such a possibility. He explains the actions in the Sumy region by "constant shelling" of border territories by the AFU.

Russia plans to continue terrorizing Ukrainian cities with swarm drone attacks and accompany this with an information campaign. The enemy intends to spread narratives about openness to negotiations for the international audience and about Ukraine's inability to defend itself for the domestic audience.

Group of Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine created20.06.25, 16:58

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Vovchansk
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Myrnohrad
Mala Tokmachka
Gulyaypole
Toretsk
Ukraine
Sums
