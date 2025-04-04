Mala Tokmachka

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12569 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 22047 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 60943 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 207476 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119189 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 386398 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306918 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213115 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243896 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254946 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Aggressor struck 303 times in Zaporizhzhia region: there are casualties

Enemy troops attacked 9 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, inflicting 303 strikes. In Zaporizhzhia, a rocket attack killed 3 people and wounded 19, including an 8-year-old girl.

War • October 22, 04:06 AM • 21556 views

Russian troops strike 424 times at 8 settlements in Zaporizhzhia

The occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia region 424 times per day, using aircraft, UAVs, MLRS and artillery. Residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged, but civilians were not harmed.

Society • October 17, 04:20 AM • 28688 views

Occupants struck 366 times in Zaporizhzhia region

Enemy troops attacked 9 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, striking 366 times. Aviation, drones, MLRS and artillery were used, infrastructure was damaged, but there were no civilian casualties.

War • October 15, 04:07 AM • 28914 views

Russian troops strike 329 times at 13 settlements in Zaporizhzhia: four people wounded

The occupiers attacked 13 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, striking 329 times. Four people were injured, residential buildings and infrastructure in the region were damaged.

Society • October 13, 04:27 AM • 70744 views

Russians killed two men in Zaporizhzhia region: bodies could not be evacuated for several hours due to heavy shelling

In Zaporizhzhia region, two local men were killed during an enemy shelling of the village of Mala Tokmachka. Due to intense artillery fire, the bodies of the 44-year-old and 46-year-old victims could not be evacuated for several hours.

War • October 5, 06:56 AM • 22247 views

Enemy fires artillery at Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia region: 70-year-old man wounded

In Zaporizhzhia region, a 70-year-old man was injured in the head and hands during a Russian shelling of the village of Mala Tokmachka. The victim, who was in his home, was taken to a hospital.

War • October 1, 01:59 PM • 18826 views

Russians struck more than 10 times in Zaporizhzhia: 6 wounded

6 people wounded in night attacks on Zaporizhzhia and a multi-storey building and private houses were destroyed. During the day, the occupiers carried out 345 attacks on 9 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region.

War • September 29, 06:11 AM • 19443 views

Russians are hunting civilians: a man was killed in Mala Tokmachka due to a Russian attack

A civilian was killed in Zaporizhzhia region as a result of a Russian drone attack. The man was on the street in the village of Mala Tokmachka when an enemy FPV drone hit him.

Society • September 24, 04:16 PM • 19329 views

Two people killed, five wounded in shelling of Zaporizhzhya district

The Russian occupiers struck 197 times at 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. The shelling killed two people, wounded five, and destroyed residential buildings and infrastructure.

Society • September 18, 04:16 AM • 37771 views

Occupants shelled 10 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region 333 times

Russian troops conducted 333 attacks on 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. They used air strikes, UAVs, MLRS and artillery, and damaged residential buildings and infrastructure.

War • August 19, 06:20 AM • 46544 views

Ukrainian troops engage in 132 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, 51 of them in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Over the past day, 132 combat engagements took place. The enemy launched 7 missile and 70 air strikes, making 4698 attacks. The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully repelled the attacks in different directions, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

War • August 17, 08:04 AM • 41926 views

Russian Federation attacked Zaporizhzhia region with up to 300 drones per day

The occupants carried out 401 attacks on 15 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. They used 299 UAVs, 9 MLRS attacks and 93 artillery attacks, damaged infrastructure, and caused no civilian casualties.

War • August 17, 06:33 AM • 32863 views

Occupants struck 455 times in 8 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region

The occupants conducted 455 attacks on 8 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, launching 187 UAVs, 15 MLRS attacks and 253 artillery shellings, causing the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

Society • July 15, 04:10 AM • 32501 views

Occupants strike 373 times in Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded

Russian troops conducted 373 attacks on 11 localities in Zaporizhzhia region, wounding one person in Vasylivka district.

Society • July 14, 04:33 AM • 40073 views

Occupants launched 272 attacks in Zaporizhzhia

Russian forces carried out 272 attacks on 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, including air strikes, drone attacks and artillery shelling, which caused destruction but no civilian casualties.

Society • July 13, 04:30 AM • 31548 views

Hostile forces attacked 12 localities in Zaporizhzhia region 406 times

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked 12 localities in Zaporizhzhia region 406 times, including air strikes, drone attacks and artillery shelling, causing destruction but no civilian casualties.

Society • July 12, 04:36 AM • 24480 views

Russia-backed militants shelled 12 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region 404 times: a civilian is wounded

Over the past day, the occupants fired 404 times at 12 localities in Zaporizhzhia region, wounding one civilian.

Society • July 11, 04:20 AM • 24913 views

Enemy fired 476 times at 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region: a man is wounded

The occupants carried out 476 attacks on 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, including 5 air strikes, 228 unmanned aerial vehicles, 16 rocket attacks and 227 artillery attacks, which led to the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

War • July 10, 04:10 AM • 19560 views

Occupants attack Zaporizhzhia 341 times, three people wounded

Three people were injured as a result of 341 attacks by Russian troops on 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, including missile strikes, air strikes, drone attacks and artillery shelling.

Society • July 9, 04:37 AM • 27520 views

Occupants attack Zaporizhzhia region 282 times

In one day, Russian troops carried out 282 attacks on 7 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, including air strikes, drone attacks, MLRS attacks and artillery shelling, which resulted in the destruction of residential buildings but no civilian casualties.

War • July 8, 04:05 AM • 33452 views

Occupants attack Zaporizhzhia region 361 times

The occupiers shelled Zaporizhzhia region 361 times, hitting 8 settlements with aircraft, drones, MLRS and artillery, destroying residential buildings but causing no civilian casualties.

War • July 7, 05:40 AM • 32228 views

russian troops shelled 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhya region 371 times in 24 hours

Over the past day, the occupants fired 371 times at 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, including air strikes, attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles and rocket and artillery strikes, destroying 6 residential buildings, but causing no civilian casualties.

Society • July 6, 04:22 AM • 29839 views

Russia-backed militants shelled 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region 272 times in 24 hours

Over the past day, enemy troops fired 272 times at 10 localities in Zaporizhzhia region, including 133 unmanned aerial vehicles and 133 artillery shells, resulting in 9 cases of residential buildings being destroyed, but no civilian casualties.

War • July 5, 04:11 AM • 20453 views

Invaders shelled Zaporizhzhia region 391 times: 2 people killed and 1 person paralyzed

Over the past day, the occupants fired 391 times at 10 localities in Zaporizhzhia region, killing 2 civilians and wounding 1.

Society • July 4, 04:19 AM • 23715 views

Occupants attacked two districts of Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded

Two women were injured as a result of Russian shelling of Vasylivka and Pologiv districts of Zaporizhzhia region, where the occupiers struck 429 times at 11 settlements.

Society • July 2, 04:04 AM • 30473 views

Occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region 345 times

Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers shelled Zaporizhzhia region 345 times, striking 11 settlements from the air, UAVs, MLRS and artillery, destroying residential buildings, but causing no civilian casualties.

Society • July 1, 04:29 AM • 31336 views

Russians fired three missiles at Zaporizhzhia, more than 150 UAVs attacked settlements in the region - Fedorov

The Russian army launched three missile strikes on Zaporizhzhya district; more than 150 UAVs attacked settlements in Zaporizhzhya region, killing 7 people.

Society • June 30, 06:22 AM • 29070 views

Terrorists struck 314 times in 7 localities in Zaporizhzhya region over the last day

Over the past 24 hours, the terrorist country's forces struck 7 localities in Zaporizhzhya region 314 times, including air strikes, shelling from drones, multiple launch rocket systems and artillery, which resulted in the destruction of residential buildings, but no civilian casualties.

Society • June 29, 04:31 AM • 27478 views

Over the last day, the enemy fired 324 times at 8 localities in Zaporizhzhia region: 2 civilians were wounded

Over the past day, enemy troops fired 324 times at 8 localities in Zaporizhzhia region, using 160 unmanned aerial vehicles and 150 artillery shells, wounding 2 civilians and damaging residential buildings.

Society • June 28, 04:15 AM • 27159 views

Invaders hit Zaporizhia region 295 times

The invaders carried out 295 strikes on the Zaporizhia region, carrying out airstrikes using unmanned aerial vehicles and artillery on 6 settlements, as a result of which residential buildings were destroyed, but there were no civilian casualties.

War • June 27, 04:13 AM • 23917 views