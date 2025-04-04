Enemy troops attacked 9 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, inflicting 303 strikes. In Zaporizhzhia, a rocket attack killed 3 people and wounded 19, including an 8-year-old girl.
The occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia region 424 times per day, using aircraft, UAVs, MLRS and artillery. Residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged, but civilians were not harmed.
Enemy troops attacked 9 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, striking 366 times. Aviation, drones, MLRS and artillery were used, infrastructure was damaged, but there were no civilian casualties.
The occupiers attacked 13 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, striking 329 times. Four people were injured, residential buildings and infrastructure in the region were damaged.
In Zaporizhzhia region, two local men were killed during an enemy shelling of the village of Mala Tokmachka. Due to intense artillery fire, the bodies of the 44-year-old and 46-year-old victims could not be evacuated for several hours.
In Zaporizhzhia region, a 70-year-old man was injured in the head and hands during a Russian shelling of the village of Mala Tokmachka. The victim, who was in his home, was taken to a hospital.
6 people wounded in night attacks on Zaporizhzhia and a multi-storey building and private houses were destroyed. During the day, the occupiers carried out 345 attacks on 9 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region.
A civilian was killed in Zaporizhzhia region as a result of a Russian drone attack. The man was on the street in the village of Mala Tokmachka when an enemy FPV drone hit him.
The Russian occupiers struck 197 times at 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. The shelling killed two people, wounded five, and destroyed residential buildings and infrastructure.
Russian troops conducted 333 attacks on 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. They used air strikes, UAVs, MLRS and artillery, and damaged residential buildings and infrastructure.
Over the past day, 132 combat engagements took place. The enemy launched 7 missile and 70 air strikes, making 4698 attacks. The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully repelled the attacks in different directions, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.
The occupants carried out 401 attacks on 15 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. They used 299 UAVs, 9 MLRS attacks and 93 artillery attacks, damaged infrastructure, and caused no civilian casualties.
The occupants conducted 455 attacks on 8 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, launching 187 UAVs, 15 MLRS attacks and 253 artillery shellings, causing the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.
Russian troops conducted 373 attacks on 11 localities in Zaporizhzhia region, wounding one person in Vasylivka district.
Russian forces carried out 272 attacks on 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, including air strikes, drone attacks and artillery shelling, which caused destruction but no civilian casualties.
Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked 12 localities in Zaporizhzhia region 406 times, including air strikes, drone attacks and artillery shelling, causing destruction but no civilian casualties.
Over the past day, the occupants fired 404 times at 12 localities in Zaporizhzhia region, wounding one civilian.
The occupants carried out 476 attacks on 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, including 5 air strikes, 228 unmanned aerial vehicles, 16 rocket attacks and 227 artillery attacks, which led to the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.
Three people were injured as a result of 341 attacks by Russian troops on 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, including missile strikes, air strikes, drone attacks and artillery shelling.
In one day, Russian troops carried out 282 attacks on 7 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, including air strikes, drone attacks, MLRS attacks and artillery shelling, which resulted in the destruction of residential buildings but no civilian casualties.
The occupiers shelled Zaporizhzhia region 361 times, hitting 8 settlements with aircraft, drones, MLRS and artillery, destroying residential buildings but causing no civilian casualties.
Over the past day, the occupants fired 371 times at 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, including air strikes, attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles and rocket and artillery strikes, destroying 6 residential buildings, but causing no civilian casualties.
Over the past day, enemy troops fired 272 times at 10 localities in Zaporizhzhia region, including 133 unmanned aerial vehicles and 133 artillery shells, resulting in 9 cases of residential buildings being destroyed, but no civilian casualties.
Over the past day, the occupants fired 391 times at 10 localities in Zaporizhzhia region, killing 2 civilians and wounding 1.
Two women were injured as a result of Russian shelling of Vasylivka and Pologiv districts of Zaporizhzhia region, where the occupiers struck 429 times at 11 settlements.
Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers shelled Zaporizhzhia region 345 times, striking 11 settlements from the air, UAVs, MLRS and artillery, destroying residential buildings, but causing no civilian casualties.
The Russian army launched three missile strikes on Zaporizhzhya district; more than 150 UAVs attacked settlements in Zaporizhzhya region, killing 7 people.
Over the past 24 hours, the terrorist country's forces struck 7 localities in Zaporizhzhya region 314 times, including air strikes, shelling from drones, multiple launch rocket systems and artillery, which resulted in the destruction of residential buildings, but no civilian casualties.
Over the past day, enemy troops fired 324 times at 8 localities in Zaporizhzhia region, using 160 unmanned aerial vehicles and 150 artillery shells, wounding 2 civilians and damaging residential buildings.
The invaders carried out 295 strikes on the Zaporizhia region, carrying out airstrikes using unmanned aerial vehicles and artillery on 6 settlements, as a result of which residential buildings were destroyed, but there were no civilian casualties.