The total number of combat engagements along the entire front line is 157 since the beginning of November 29. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched four air strikes, dropping six guided aerial bombs, and carried out 60 shellings of the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and settlements, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction today, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces six times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Kolodyazne, and towards Kutkivka, with two combat engagements ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled seven enemy offensive actions near the settlements of Pishchane, Kolisnykivka, Novoplatonivka, and towards Nova Kruhlyakivka, Hlushkivka, and Petropavlivka. One more combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction today, the aggressor attacked 17 times in the areas of the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Kopanky, Novovodyane, Serednie, Karpivka, Derylove, Novoselivka, Kolodyazi, Zarichne, and towards Stepove. Currently, 11 combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled five out of seven enemy attempts to advance in the areas of the settlements of Yampil and Serebryanka. The battles continue.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped four enemy attacks near Chasiv Yar, Novomarkove, and Vasyukivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, Rusyniv Yar, and towards Sofiivka. The Defense Forces successfully repelled 14 enemy attacks, and two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction today, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 56 times in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Mayak, Chervony Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novosergiyivka, and Filiya. Ten combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders repelled 24 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Zeleny Hai, Tovste, Sosnivka, Oleksandrograf, Sichneve, Vyshneve, Pryvillia, and Rybne. Currently, three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, ten combat engagements were recorded. The occupiers attacked in the areas of the settlements of Pryvilne, Solodke, and towards Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out seven offensive actions near Stepnohirsk, Stepove, and towards Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriyivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the successful strike on the Afipsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. The aircraft repair plant in Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, was also hit.