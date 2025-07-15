The Russian Federation launched almost half a thousand attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast in one day: 10 settlements were attacked

Over the day from July 14 to July 15, the occupiers launched 492 strikes on 10 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA).

Details

According to the official, Russian troops carried out 7 air strikes on Plavni, Huliaipole, Malynivka, Novodanylivka, and Mala Tokmachka, as well as:

▪️ 368 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Nahirne, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Malynivka, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

▪️ 4 MLRS shellings covered Shcherbaky and Mala Tokmachka.

▪️ 113 artillery strikes were launched on the territory of Kamianske, Huliaipole, Malynivka, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

19 reports were received about the destruction of apartments, private houses, garages, cars, and infrastructure facilities.

Recall

On the night of July 15, Russians shelled Huliaipole with artillery, injuring a 60-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man. A private house was also damaged. Since the evening of July 14, Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district have been attacked by drones, causing fires and damage to an infrastructure facility.

