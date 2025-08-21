The Russian Federation launched two missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia: industrial infrastructure and houses damaged

As a result of two missile strikes by the Russian army on Zaporizhzhia on the morning of August 21, a number of industrial infrastructure facilities, multi-story buildings, and private houses were damaged. There were no casualties. This was reported on Thursday by the head of the OMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

According to Fedorov, the occupiers launched two missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia.

There is damage to several industrial infrastructure facilities. Preliminary, there were no casualties.

Due to the morning strikes, 8 multi-story and 2 private houses were damaged. Windows and balconies were blown out, and facades were disfigured.

Addition

According to Fedorov, during the day, the occupiers launched 647 strikes on 14 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. One woman died as a result of enemy attacks in the Polohy district.

Russian troops carried out 3 air strikes on Prymorske, Orikhiv, and Bilohirya.

5 MLRS shellings covered Shcherbaky, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Charivne.

433 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Bilenke, Richne, Prymorske, Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Mykilske, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne.

204 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne.

41 reports were received about the destruction of apartments, houses, outbuildings, and infrastructure facilities.

