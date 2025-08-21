The Russian Federation launched two missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia: industrial infrastructure and houses damaged

$41.360.10
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 36572 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 109730 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 55353 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 94892 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 263023 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 84494 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 78138 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 70898 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 246193 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Drone attack: explosions heard in KyivAugust 20, 08:48 PM • 27363 views
Kremlin rejects bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelensky, proposing "Istanbul format" - ISW12:59 AM • 25176 views
Ukraine under massive night attack: explosions in Kyiv, Lviv, and Lutsk01:48 AM • 30001 views
Strike on Mukachevo: at least 12 injured, locals asked to stay home04:21 AM • 27037 views
Russian missile attack on an enterprise in Zakarpattia: warehouses destroyed - RMA05:21 AM • 9968 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 47907 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 109741 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 94899 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhotoAugust 20, 08:14 AM • 263028 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 246196 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sadovyi
J. D. Vance
Elbridge Colby
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Lviv
Black Sea
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 30078 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 27411 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 28610 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 57550 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 68073 views
Cruise missile
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Shahed-136
The Times

The Russian Federation launched two missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia: industrial infrastructure and houses damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

As a result of the morning missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia, industrial infrastructure, 8 multi-story buildings, and 2 private houses were damaged. There are no casualties.

The Russian Federation launched two missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia: industrial infrastructure and houses damaged

As a result of two missile strikes by the Russian army on Zaporizhzhia on the morning of August 21, a number of industrial infrastructure facilities, multi-story buildings, and private houses were damaged. There were no casualties. This was reported on Thursday by the head of the OMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

According to Fedorov, the occupiers launched two missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia.

There is damage to several industrial infrastructure facilities. Preliminary, there were no casualties.

Due to the morning strikes, 8 multi-story and 2 private houses were damaged. Windows and balconies were blown out, and facades were disfigured.

Addition

According to Fedorov, during the day, the occupiers launched 647 strikes on 14 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. One woman died as a result of enemy attacks in the Polohy district.

Russian troops carried out 3 air strikes on Prymorske, Orikhiv, and Bilohirya.

5 MLRS shellings covered Shcherbaky, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Charivne.

433 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Bilenke, Richne, Prymorske, Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Mykilske, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne.

204 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne.

41 reports were received about the destruction of apartments, houses, outbuildings, and infrastructure facilities.

Massive Russian attack on Lviv: number of casualties increased, consequences shown21.08.25, 08:43 • 3630 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Prymorsk
Mala Tokmachka
Ivan Fedorov
Kamianske
Gulyaypole
Zaporizhzhia