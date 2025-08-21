$41.360.10
Massive Russian attack on Lviv: number of casualties increased, consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 596 views

One person died as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation on Lviv. The number of injured increased to three, one of them is a 38-year-old woman in moderate condition.

The number of victims in Lviv as a result of Russia's massive attack has increased to three. This was reported by Mayor Andriy Sadovyi. One person died. The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the Russian strikes. This is reported by UNN.

Details

As reported, hits were recorded in several districts of the city at several locations at once.

Private houses, non-residential buildings, and vehicles were damaged. Fires broke out.

"Unfortunately, one person died as a result of the attack," the State Emergency Service said in a statement.

Lviv Mayor Sadovyi indicated that the number of victims had increased to three.

Another third victim was reported. A 38-year-old woman is in St. Panteleimon's Hospital. Superficial chest wound, hematomas, lung contusion. Condition is moderately severe, being examined

- he wrote. 

Rescuers and all emergency services are working continuously at the scene of the strikes.

Recall

On the morning of August 21, explosions occurred in several cities of Ukraine. In Mukachevo, the enemy struck an enterprise, and a large-scale fire broke out.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Andriy Sadovyi
Ukraine
Lviv