Occupiers launched 727 attacks on Zaporizhzhia region within a day, there are wounded
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of 727 attacks by the occupiers on 14 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, eight people were injured. Two missiles hit Zaporizhzhia, and seven airstrikes and 526 UAV strikes were also recorded.
During the day, the occupiers launched 727 strikes on 14 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, as a result of which eight people were injured. This was reported by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.
Details
According to the OMA, the enemy hit Zaporizhzhia with two missiles and carried out seven air strikes on Mala Tokmachka, Chervona Krynytsia, Malynivka, Poltavka, and Bilohirya.
During the day, 526 UAV strikes of various modifications, mostly FPV, were launched on the settlements of Chervonodniprovka, Novomykolaivka, Plavni, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, and Charivne.
In addition, 9 MLRS shellings and 183 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Zaporizhzhia, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Poltavka, Chervonodniprovka, Plavni, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, and Charivne. 21 reports of damage to housing, equipment, and infrastructure facilities were received.
During the night, homes and infrastructure facilities in the Dniprovskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of Zaporizhzhia were damaged - 9 private sector houses and 14 multi-story buildings. Non-residential premises were also damaged.
Recall
On the night of September 28, Zaporizhzhia was under a UAV attack, and then - "Kalibr" strikes. The city's critical infrastructure was attacked. One of the educational institutions was damaged by the blast wave. In addition, a fire broke out in one of the multi-story buildings as a result of the enemy attack.
Kyiv under massive drone and missile attack: what is known28.09.25, 06:02 • 14898 views