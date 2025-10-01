$41.320.16
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's response
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
9 people became victims of bad weather in Odesa and the region, including a child
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1
It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be: Zelenskyy discussed the longest blackout at the occupied ZNPP with the UN Secretary-General
When to get a flu shot and how long does protection last: at the beginning of the epidemic season, a doctor answered key questions
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's response
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
How to stop buying unnecessary medicines: simple rules that will save both your budget and your health
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
Two-thirds of battles on four fronts: General Staff map

Kyiv • UNN

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 155 combat engagements over the past day, most of which occurred in the Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, Lyman, and Toretsk directions. The enemy launched 2 missile and 54 air strikes, and used 5,246 kamikaze drones.

Two-thirds of battles on four fronts: General Staff map

Two-thirds of the 155 battles on the front line yesterday took place in four directions - Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, Lyman, and Toretsk, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on October 1, showing a map of the combat operations, writes UNN.

In total, 155 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 2 missile and 54 air strikes, used two missiles and dropped 112 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 3,931 shellings, including 112 from multiple rocket launchers, and used 5,246 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one area of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian units repelled seven attacks by the occupiers yesterday. The enemy also launched 15 air strikes, dropping 28 KABs, and carried out 138 shellings, including ten from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders four times in the area of Vovchansk and Kamyanka. They were repelled.

In the Kupiansk direction, five combat engagements took place yesterday. Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Kupiansk and towards Petropavlivka and Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 15 times. They tried to break into our defense near the settlements of Shandryholove, Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Kolodiazi, Yampolivka, and towards Drobysheve.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces stopped seven offensive actions of the invaders towards Yampil, Dronivka, and in the Serebryanka area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, three combat engagements were recorded yesterday; the occupier tried to advance in the area of Bila Hora and towards Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Dyliivka, Yablunivka, Katerynivka, Rusynyi Yar, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 51 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Horikhove, and Filiia.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 24 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Piddubne, Vorone, Sosnivka, Sichneve, Kalynivske, Ternove, Olhivske, and Novohryhorivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks by the occupiers in the Poltavka area.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled four assault actions of the invaders, in the Plavni area and towards Stepnohirsk, Mala Tokmachka, and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the aggressor's troops made five unsuccessful attempts to advance on the positions of our units.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of offensive groups by the aggressor were detected.

Julia Shramko

