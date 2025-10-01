Two-thirds of battles on four fronts: General Staff map

Two-thirds of the 155 battles on the front line yesterday took place in four directions - Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, Lyman, and Toretsk, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on October 1, showing a map of the combat operations, writes UNN.

In total, 155 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 2 missile and 54 air strikes, used two missiles and dropped 112 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 3,931 shellings, including 112 from multiple rocket launchers, and used 5,246 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one area of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian units repelled seven attacks by the occupiers yesterday. The enemy also launched 15 air strikes, dropping 28 KABs, and carried out 138 shellings, including ten from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders four times in the area of Vovchansk and Kamyanka. They were repelled.

In the Kupiansk direction, five combat engagements took place yesterday. Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Kupiansk and towards Petropavlivka and Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 15 times. They tried to break into our defense near the settlements of Shandryholove, Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Kolodiazi, Yampolivka, and towards Drobysheve.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces stopped seven offensive actions of the invaders towards Yampil, Dronivka, and in the Serebryanka area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, three combat engagements were recorded yesterday; the occupier tried to advance in the area of Bila Hora and towards Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Dyliivka, Yablunivka, Katerynivka, Rusynyi Yar, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 51 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Horikhove, and Filiia.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 24 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Piddubne, Vorone, Sosnivka, Sichneve, Kalynivske, Ternove, Olhivske, and Novohryhorivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks by the occupiers in the Poltavka area.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled four assault actions of the invaders, in the Plavni area and towards Stepnohirsk, Mala Tokmachka, and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the aggressor's troops made five unsuccessful attempts to advance on the positions of our units.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of offensive groups by the aggressor were detected.

