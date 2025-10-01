Russian army lost 920 servicemen, 13 artillery systems and 1 tank on September 30 - General Staff

On September 30, the Russian army lost at least 920 servicemen. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 13 artillery systems and 1 enemy tank. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 01.10.25 are approximately:

personnel - about 1,111,480 (+920) people;

tanks - 11,223 (+1) units;

armored combat vehicles - 23,294 (+3) units;

artillery systems - 33,324 (+13) units;

MLRS - 1,505 (0) units;

air defense systems - 1,224 (0) units;

aircraft - 427 (0) units;

helicopters - 346 (0);

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 6,5552 (+249)

cruise missiles - 3,790 (0);

ships / boats - 28 (0);

submarines - 1 (0);

vehicles and fuel tanks - 63,274 (+33);

special equipment - 3,979 (0).

Data is being updated.

