758 people remain in Kupyansk: the enemy destroyed all critical infrastructure

The evacuation of the population continues in Kupyansk and the adjacent territories of Kharkiv Oblast. Currently, 758 people remain in the city itself, and a total of about 4,400 people are still in the area. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

The enemy continues to shell civilian infrastructure in frontline towns and villages. The Kupyansk and Izium directions remain the most difficult. - noted the head of the RMA.

Details

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy destroyed all critical infrastructure, which complicates the life support of residents. The restoration of damaged facilities and the delivery of humanitarian aid continues under difficult conditions.

Over the past day, 153 people were evacuated, including 26 children from the Shevchenkivska community. Despite everything, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy - there are no enemy advances into the city.

In addition, Kharkiv Oblast is preparing for the heating season. Last week, the government allocated UAH 840 million for the protection of energy facilities in the region, and work is being carried out as quickly as possible so that the region can get through the winter stably.

Recall

Andriy Besedin, head of the Kupyansk MVA, reported on massive shelling and attempts by sabotage groups to infiltrate Kupyansk.

A counter-sabotage operation is underway in the city, despite constant danger and enemy drones controlling logistical routes.

