Ukraine holds the front despite Russian attacks, counterattacks in some areas - MFA
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Defense Forces are counterattacking in certain areas and recapturing territories. Significant Russian forces have been encircled and captured.
Despite Russia's attacks, Ukraine is holding the front. In some areas, Ukrainian troops are counterattacking. This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha during a briefing in Poland, UNN reports.
Details
Despite Russian attacks, Ukraine is holding the front. In some areas, we are counterattacking and have already recaptured some territories, where we also surrounded and captured significant Russian forces. If Ukraine had enough air defense, drones, and shells today, the situation on the battlefield would be qualitatively different. In any case, today Ukraine has proven what it is capable of.
Addition
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy received a report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, following which he announced good results regarding Ukrainian long-range capabilities, and focused on the situation at the front, including in the areas of Pokrovsk and Dobropillia, as well as in Kupyansk.