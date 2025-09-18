$41.190.02
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

Ukraine is conducting a counteroffensive operation in the Donetsk direction, liberating 7 settlements and clearing 9 more of Russian presence. During the operation, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated 160 square kilometers of territory, destroying over 2,500 occupiers.

Ukraine is conducting one of its counter-offensive operations in the Donetsk direction, in the Pokrovsk area and in the Dobropillia area. Seven settlements in the direction have already been liberated, and another nine have been cleared of Russian presence. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

We are currently carrying out one of our counter-offensive operations – the guys are doing great – in the Donetsk direction, in the Pokrovsk area, in the Dobropillia area. The fighting is tough, but we managed to inflict significant losses on the Russians. Today, there was the first report from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi on the results. Since the beginning of the operation, our soldiers have already liberated 160 square kilometers, and more than 170 square kilometers have been cleared of the occupiers.

 - Zelenskyy reported.

He also noted that Ukraine has significantly replenished its exchange fund – there are already almost a hundred Russian prisoners, and there will be more, Zelenskyy added.

"Seven settlements in the direction have already been liberated, and another nine have been cleared of Russian presence. Any group of occupiers trying to enter here is being destroyed by our guys. Russian losses since the beginning of this counter-offensive operation, only in the Pokrovsk area, only in these weeks – already more than two and a half thousand, of which more than 1300 Russians have been killed.

Ukraine is quite rightly defending its positions, its land. This is a heroic defense. I am proud of our soldiers, I am proud of our people," Zelenskyy stated.

Supplement

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with soldiers participating in the Dobropillia counter-offensive operation. Since the beginning of the operation, Ukrainian troops have liberated 160 square kilometers. 

Anna Murashko

War in UkrainePolitics
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine