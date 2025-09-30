Russian troops attacked 14 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and launched 553 strikes - OVA

$41.480.01
04:27 AM • 3396 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
04:06 AM • 4606 views
EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 41516 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 79240 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
September 29, 01:55 PM • 51310 views
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM • 50410 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
September 29, 11:33 AM • 53609 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
September 29, 10:00 AM • 30102 views
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
September 29, 07:20 AM • 25577 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
September 29, 06:17 AM • 17586 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
Popular news
Netanyahu says he supports Trump's plan to end Gaza warSeptember 29, 07:54 PM • 6468 views
Polish President Nawrocki submitted a bill to the Sejm against "Banderism"September 29, 08:10 PM • 11528 views
Ukrainian faces 4 years in prison for setting fire to Ikea in Vilnius - LRTSeptember 29, 11:15 PM • 7890 views
Russia is preparing for increased air strikes and an increase in the number of weapons in Ukraine12:34 AM • 10094 views
In occupied Donetsk, children are forced to deliver water instead of studying - CNS01:57 AM • 3838 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Viktor Orbán
Ivan Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Gaza Strip
State Border of Ukraine
UNN Lite
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog RoscoeVideoSeptember 29, 03:05 PM • 14390 views
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign filmsSeptember 29, 01:59 PM • 17011 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhotoSeptember 29, 10:42 AM • 29804 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime showSeptember 29, 07:05 AM • 38172 views
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is knownPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 01:17 AM • 35099 views
Russian troops attacked 14 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and launched 553 strikes - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1590 views

Russian troops launched 553 strikes on 14 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Aviation strikes, drone attacks, and artillery shelling were recorded, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure.

Russian troops attacked 14 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and launched 553 strikes - OVA

Over the past day, Russian troops carried out 553 attacks on 14 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov.

Details

According to the OVA, the enemy launched 4 airstrikes on Veselianka, Zaliznychne, and Novoselevka, and 382 drones - mostly FPV - attacked Novomykolaivka, Komyshuvakha, Chervonodniprovka, Mykhailivka, Huliaipole, Prymorske, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

In addition, 5 MLRS shellings and 162 artillery strikes were recorded on the territory of the specified settlements.

According to preliminary information, residential buildings, equipment, and infrastructure facilities were damaged. There are no casualties among the civilian population.

Recall

On September 28, as a result of the morning Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, dozens of people were injured, six were hospitalized, including three children. 41 apartment buildings and 22 private houses, as well as non-residential buildings, were damaged.

Russia is preparing for increased air strikes and an increase in the number of weapons in Ukraine30.09.25, 03:34 • 10182 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Mala Tokmachka
Ivan Fedorov
Gulyaypole
Zaporizhzhia