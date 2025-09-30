Russian troops attacked 14 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and launched 553 strikes - OVA

Over the past day, Russian troops carried out 553 attacks on 14 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov.

Details

According to the OVA, the enemy launched 4 airstrikes on Veselianka, Zaliznychne, and Novoselevka, and 382 drones - mostly FPV - attacked Novomykolaivka, Komyshuvakha, Chervonodniprovka, Mykhailivka, Huliaipole, Prymorske, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

In addition, 5 MLRS shellings and 162 artillery strikes were recorded on the territory of the specified settlements.

According to preliminary information, residential buildings, equipment, and infrastructure facilities were damaged. There are no casualties among the civilian population.

Recall

On September 28, as a result of the morning Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, dozens of people were injured, six were hospitalized, including three children. 41 apartment buildings and 22 private houses, as well as non-residential buildings, were damaged.

