Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 31920 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
September 29, 01:55 PM • 39232 views
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM • 43540 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
September 29, 11:33 AM • 47323 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
September 29, 10:00 AM • 27403 views
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
September 29, 07:20 AM • 24532 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
September 29, 06:17 AM • 16594 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
September 29, 05:05 AM • 30370 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 49525 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 70780 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
Russia is preparing for increased air strikes and an increase in the number of weapons in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2914 views

Russia plans to increase air strikes and the number of weapons on the territory of Ukraine. During the last attack, the enemy used almost 600 drones and 50 missiles, which led to the death of four people.

Russia is preparing for increased air strikes and an increase in the number of weapons in Ukraine

Russia plans to increase air strikes and the number of weapons used in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

During the last massive attack, Russian troops used almost 600 drones and 50 missiles of various types, which led to the death of four people. In early September, according to the Air Force of Ukraine, the enemy launched more than 800 drones and missiles - a record figure since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk emphasized the urgent need to protect the airspace and called on partners to provide at least ten medium-range Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems capable of shooting down ballistic missiles, including hypersonic "Kinzhal" missiles.

Strengthening Ukraine's air defense is an investment in the security of all of Europe

- emphasizes General Havryliuk.

Recall

On the night of September 17, Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile, an S-300 missile, and 172 drones.

On September 27, the occupiers carried out a massive 12-hour attack on Ukraine and launched an almost record number of weapons - 500 drones and more than 40 missiles.

EU launches investigation into urea imports from Russia - SZR28.09.25, 13:04 • 5490 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in UkrainePolitics
Ukrainian Air Force
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MIM-104 Patriot
Europe
Ukraine