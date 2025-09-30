Russia is preparing for increased air strikes and an increase in the number of weapons in Ukraine

Russia plans to increase air strikes and the number of weapons used in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

During the last massive attack, Russian troops used almost 600 drones and 50 missiles of various types, which led to the death of four people. In early September, according to the Air Force of Ukraine, the enemy launched more than 800 drones and missiles - a record figure since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk emphasized the urgent need to protect the airspace and called on partners to provide at least ten medium-range Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems capable of shooting down ballistic missiles, including hypersonic "Kinzhal" missiles.

Strengthening Ukraine's air defense is an investment in the security of all of Europe - emphasizes General Havryliuk.

Recall

On the night of September 17, Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile, an S-300 missile, and 172 drones.

On September 27, the occupiers carried out a massive 12-hour attack on Ukraine and launched an almost record number of weapons - 500 drones and more than 40 missiles.

EU launches investigation into urea imports from Russia - SZR