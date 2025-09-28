The European Union has launched an official investigation into the supply of urea from Russia. At the same time, Finland and Sweden are strengthening the defense of NATO's eastern flank, while Serbian and Kenyan authorities have detained suspects in pro-Russian activities and sending citizens to war.

The European Union has launched an investigation into the import of urea from Russia... Finland and Sweden are strengthening their defense against a potential threat from the aggressor country Russia. A new rapid reaction brigade is being formed in Lapland, which will become the main element of the Alliance's eastern flank defense. - the post says.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stated that NATO is ready to defend its territory from any Russian invasion, while adding that the Alliance has no desire to escalate the conflict with Russia.

Our countries are not interested in escalation, but Russia may want to trap us. Therefore, we are ready to defend our territory. And Russia must know that it will have no chance of defeating us. – Wadephul emphasized.

In turn, the Ministry of Defense of Estonia suggests that Russia's economy may soon cease to cope with the costs of the war. Meanwhile, "Serbian police arrested two people accused of organizing a pro-Russian camp to conduct 'combat tactical training' for protesters ahead of tense parliamentary elections in Moldova."

The training, it is suspected, was conducted from July 16 to September 12 for 150-170 citizens of Moldova and Romania. – the law enforcement report says

And in Kenya, "the court decided to take into custody for 10 days a suspect in organizing the sending of Kenyans to war in Ukraine as part of the Russian army." The defendants, as reported by the Kenyan police, misled people by promising them work in Russia, although in reality they were forcibly sent to the front in Ukraine.

Urea is a nitrogen mineral fertilizer, also known as "carbamide". The most concentrated of all nitrogen fertilizers. The finished fertilizer is produced in the form of snow-white, odorless granules, 1-4 mm in size. It can be used in dry or dissolved form.

