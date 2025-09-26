$41.490.08
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
02:01 PM • 29962 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 16467 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 17120 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM • 20397 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM • 21015 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM • 34484 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 39056 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 43273 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 28800 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
Russia could have launched drones at Denmark, Norway, Baltic states from tankers - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 382 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia might be using tankers as launch pads for drones targeting Denmark, Norway, and the Baltic states. According to him, this is not easy to prevent, but it is realistic.

According to intelligence, Russia could have used tankers to launch drones at Denmark, Norway, and the Baltic states. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, reports UNN.

Now we see constant incidents with Russian drones in Denmark, Norway, and the Baltic states. According to intelligence, Russia may be using tankers as launch and control platforms for these and similar drones. And this is not easy to prevent, but it is real, and we need to learn how to do it, we need to build the appropriate potential.

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report on reconnaissance drones entering Ukrainian airspace from Hungary. He instructed to check all available data and immediately report on each recorded fact.

Szijjártó responded to Zelenskyy's words about reconnaissance drones entering Ukrainian airspace from Hungary, stating that the Ukrainian leader was losing his mind.

Also, UNN reported that Ukraine banned the entry of three Hungarian military officials, such measures were a mirror response to Budapest's actions.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

