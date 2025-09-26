Russia could have launched drones at Denmark, Norway, Baltic states from tankers - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia might be using tankers as launch pads for drones targeting Denmark, Norway, and the Baltic states. According to him, this is not easy to prevent, but it is realistic.
According to intelligence, Russia could have used tankers to launch drones at Denmark, Norway, and the Baltic states. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, reports UNN.
Now we see constant incidents with Russian drones in Denmark, Norway, and the Baltic states. According to intelligence, Russia may be using tankers as launch and control platforms for these and similar drones. And this is not easy to prevent, but it is real, and we need to learn how to do it, we need to build the appropriate potential.
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report on reconnaissance drones entering Ukrainian airspace from Hungary. He instructed to check all available data and immediately report on each recorded fact.
Szijjártó responded to Zelenskyy's words about reconnaissance drones entering Ukrainian airspace from Hungary, stating that the Ukrainian leader was losing his mind.
Also, UNN reported that Ukraine banned the entry of three Hungarian military officials, such measures were a mirror response to Budapest's actions.