Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
11:16 AM • 15242 views
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
December 28, 09:00 AM • 14829 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 32364 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 44928 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
December 27, 05:54 PM • 43470 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
December 27, 03:52 PM • 32256 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
December 27, 01:53 PM • 27590 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat workVideo
December 27, 11:54 AM • 22323 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 43507 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
103 combat engagements recorded at the front, enemy actively operating in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Since the beginning of the day, 103 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Oleksandrivka directions, where fighting continues.

103 combat engagements recorded at the front, enemy actively operating in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of the day, 103 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Oleksandrivka directions, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's summary, UNN reports.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 15 shellings.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders seven times near the settlements of Starytsia, Prylipka, and towards Hryhorivka, Izbytske. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack towards Mala Shapkivka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 13 times near the settlements of Novoselivka, Zarichne, Myrny, and towards the settlements of Lyman, Zakitne, Druzhliubivka, Ozerne, and Drobycheve. The Defense Forces have already stopped eight attempts of enemy advance, and battles are ongoing in five locations.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attacked three times in the Serebryanka area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the Minkivka area.

Battles decreased by a third in 24 hours: General Staff named the hottest directions and updated maps28.12.25, 09:27 • 4700 views

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invader attacked 18 times in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, Kleban-Byk, and towards Sofiivka, Stepanivka, Berestok. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 34 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Chervony Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, and towards the settlements of Novopavlivka, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Serhiivka. Nine combat engagements are ongoing.

Today, in the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked 11 times near the settlements of Yalta, Vyshneve, Rybne, and towards the settlements of Khoroshe, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Ivanivka, two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders have already stopped eight enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Huliaipole, Solodke, Dorozhnianka, and Bilohirya, and four more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks in the area of Shcherbaky, Mala Tokmachka, Stepove, and towards Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

In other directions of the front, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded, the General Staff summarized.

Occupiers lost 1,200 soldiers and 29 cruise missiles in a day - General Staff28.12.25, 07:36 • 4080 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Myrnohrad
Mala Tokmachka
Yalta
Gulyaypole
Kostiantynivka