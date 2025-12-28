103 combat engagements recorded at the front, enemy actively operating in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of the day, 103 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Oleksandrivka directions, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's summary, UNN reports.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 15 shellings.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders seven times near the settlements of Starytsia, Prylipka, and towards Hryhorivka, Izbytske. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack towards Mala Shapkivka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 13 times near the settlements of Novoselivka, Zarichne, Myrny, and towards the settlements of Lyman, Zakitne, Druzhliubivka, Ozerne, and Drobycheve. The Defense Forces have already stopped eight attempts of enemy advance, and battles are ongoing in five locations.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attacked three times in the Serebryanka area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the Minkivka area.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invader attacked 18 times in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, Kleban-Byk, and towards Sofiivka, Stepanivka, Berestok. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 34 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Chervony Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, and towards the settlements of Novopavlivka, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Serhiivka. Nine combat engagements are ongoing.

Today, in the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked 11 times near the settlements of Yalta, Vyshneve, Rybne, and towards the settlements of Khoroshe, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Ivanivka, two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders have already stopped eight enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Huliaipole, Solodke, Dorozhnianka, and Bilohirya, and four more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks in the area of Shcherbaky, Mala Tokmachka, Stepove, and towards Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

In other directions of the front, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded, the General Staff summarized.

