Russians killed two men in Zaporizhzhia region: bodies could not be evacuated for several hours due to heavy shelling
Kyiv • UNN
In Zaporizhzhia region, two local men were killed during an enemy shelling of the village of Mala Tokmachka. Due to intense artillery fire, the bodies of the 44-year-old and 46-year-old victims could not be evacuated for several hours.
In Zaporizhzhia region, two men were killed during an enemy shelling of the village of Mala Tokmachka. Due to intense artillery fire, the bodies of the victims could not be evacuated for several hours, the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram on Saturday, UNN reports.
Details
"Two men were killed as a result of enemy shelling of Mala Tokmachka. The bodies of a 44-year-old and a 46-year-old local residents could not be taken away from the place of death for several hours due to the dense shelling of the village," wrote Fedorov.
