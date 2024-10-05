Russian troops strike 400 times at 12 settlements in Zaporizhzhia

During the day, the occupiers struck 400 times at 12 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Russian troops carried out 9 air strikes on Kushugum, Novoyakovlivka, Komyshuvas, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Orikhove, Novoandriivka and Levadne.

245 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.

6 MLRS attacks hit Robotyne and Novoandriivka.

It is also reported that 140 artillery shells were fired on the territory of Huliaipol, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.

There were 30 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured.

Recall

On September 29, 16 people, including an 8-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, were injured in an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. Two women remain in hospital, and search and rescue operations at the site of the attack have been completed.