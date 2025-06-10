Russia suspected of launching drones from ships towards German military facilities: investigation data

Western intelligence agencies, including German ones, suspect Russians of launching drones from their ships towards military facilities. This is reported by UNN referencing Deutsche Welle.

Details

According to a journalistic investigation, Russians are launching drones from their warships in the North and Baltic Seas. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the state of Schleswig-Holstein confirmed to journalists' request that since the beginning of 2025, 24 suspicious unmanned aerial vehicles have been spotted near the coast of this region.

According to German media NDR, WDR and SZ, the total number of drone sightings along the entire German coast may reach 100.

Russian drones are monitoring not only military facilities, but also the German police.

Recall

In Russia, fines have been introduced for disseminating information about the consequences of drone strikes. Violators are threatened with up to three years of imprisonment.