Russia suspected of launching drones from ships towards German military facilities: investigation data

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years
June 9, 03:58 PM

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

June 9, 01:46 PM

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

June 9, 01:35 PM

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

June 9, 01:15 PM

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

June 9, 12:50 PM

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

June 9, 11:52 AM

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

June 9, 11:44 AM

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

Night attack on Kyiv: there are victims, fires in almost all districts of the city.

June 10, 02:18 AM

The Kremlin Demands Concessions from the U.S. Regarding Ukraine for Arms Control Negotiations - ISW

June 10, 02:46 AM

"A mine that will lead to a major war in Europe": the National Security and Defense Council warned the West amid night attacks on Kyiv and Odesa.

June 10, 03:15 AM

Russia's night attack on Odesa claimed the lives of two people, 9 injured: the consequences are shown

05:39 AM

France offered Ukraine new options for financing weapons: details from the Ministry of Defense

08:07 AM
How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
June 9, 12:50 PM

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
June 9, 05:45 AM

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM
The largest auction of Princess Diana's dresses featured over 100 lots

08:50 AM

"Captain America" star saddened that he was not invited to the new Marvel movie

07:28 AM

Romeo Beckham was spotted with model Carolin Daur in Paris for the first time since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend

June 9, 06:25 PM

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

June 9, 03:28 PM

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

June 9, 09:31 AM
Russia suspected of launching drones from ships towards German military facilities: investigation data

Kyiv • UNN

 • 642 views

Western intelligence agencies are recording drone launches from Russian ships in the North and Baltic Seas. The drones are spying on military facilities and German police.

Russia suspected of launching drones from ships towards German military facilities: investigation data

Western intelligence agencies, including German ones, suspect Russians of launching drones from their ships towards military facilities. This is reported by UNN referencing Deutsche Welle.

Details

According to a journalistic investigation, Russians are launching drones from their warships in the North and Baltic Seas. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the state of Schleswig-Holstein confirmed to journalists' request that since the beginning of 2025, 24 suspicious unmanned aerial vehicles have been spotted near the coast of this region.

According to German media NDR, WDR and SZ, the total number of drone sightings along the entire German coast may reach 100.

Russian drones are monitoring not only military facilities, but also the German police.

Recall

In Russia, fines have been introduced for disseminating information about the consequences of drone strikes. Violators are threatened with up to three years of imprisonment.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWarNews of the World
Deutsche Welle
