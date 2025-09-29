Russian troops launched 696 attacks on Zaporizhzhia region in 24 hours - OVA
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops carried out 696 attacks on Zaporizhzhia region, injuring 49 civilians. Two missile strikes, 10 air attacks, and 496 UAV attacks were recorded.
Over the past day, Russian troops launched 696 attacks on the territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring 49 civilians. This was reported by the head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
According to him, the Russian army carried out two missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia. The enemy also launched 10 air strikes on the settlements of Zaliznychne, Novoselevka, Uspenivka, and Mala Tokmachka.
In addition, 496 UAVs of various types (mostly FPV) attacked Novomykolaivka, Balabyne, Komyshuvakha, Chervonodniprovka, Prymorske, Plavni, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Zelene, and Charivne.
Furthermore, 396 reports were received about damage to residential buildings, equipment, and infrastructure facilities.
Recall
On September 28, as a result of the morning Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, dozens of people were injured, six were hospitalized, including three children. 41 apartment buildings and 22 private houses, as well as non-residential buildings, were damaged. The number of injured increased to 34 people.