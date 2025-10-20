Russian troops intensified their activity in the south, conducting mechanized assault operations - DeepState

Russian troops have intensified their activity in the south, carrying out a series of mechanized assaults in the directions of Shcherbaky–Robotyne–Novopokrovka–Mala Tokmachka. The occupiers used tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers, and even motorcycles, attempting to break through the defense. This was reported by the monitoring project DeepState, according to UNN.

Details

DeepState analysts reported that throughout the day, Russians conducted a series of assault operations along the Shcherbaky-Nesterianka-Robotyne-Novopokrovka-Mala Tokmachka section, using various equipment from heavy (tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers with infantry) to motorcycles, which also tried to quickly penetrate as deep as possible into the defensive lines of the Defense Forces.

Most of the equipment was hit before it reached the line of contact, but after the equipment was damaged, the infantry continued the assault. The enemy also managed to enter Mala Tokmachka with equipment, where they landed troops with infantry who scattered throughout the settlement. The number of personnel is unknown, but the Defense Forces will not let them live long. The enemy used tanks with trawls to clear a route, as they usually do. - the project's post states.

The situation after repelling the assault operations is being clarified, particularly in the settlement of Mala Tokmachka.

On the one hand, it can be said that repelling the enemy's attacks was successful, but their consequences are not yet fully known, so it is too early to draw conclusions. This is a loud wake-up call from the enemy, who recently transferred additional forces to this area and is now conducting assault operations on a wide section with the help of equipment. - DeepState writes.

Project analysts noted that these actions rather resemble an attempt at reconnaissance in force with the expectation of a sudden breakthrough, as there is no need to talk about the full use of Russian potential yet - the forces involved are too limited for this.

