"War is a very strange thing": Trump commented on Ukraine's chances of victory

US President Donald Trump, while speaking with journalists, noted that the war remains unpredictable and Ukraine still has a chance to win, writes UNN.

When asked by a journalist about the American leader's statement at the UN that Ukraine could win the war, Trump replied that "war is a strange thing."

Well, they could. They... they could still win. I don't think they will, but they could still win... anything can happen. You know... war is a very strange thing - said the US President.

Earlier, UNN wrote that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plan to meet on October 23. The meeting is intended to agree on the terms of the upcoming summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.