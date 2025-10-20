$41.730.10
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn Hanich
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 11678 views
Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada
12:10 PM • 16502 views
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
October 20, 08:37 AM • 26451 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
October 20, 08:22 AM • 56034 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
October 20, 08:16 AM • 28455 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
October 20, 07:13 AM • 29431 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
October 20, 07:07 AM • 11136 views
EU considers admitting new countries without full voting rights: Politico learned how this could help Ukraine
October 20, 04:24 AM • 25742 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 26358 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender Donbas
"War is a very strange thing": Trump commented on Ukraine's chances of victory

Kyiv • UNN

 • 728 views

US President Donald Trump noted that war is unpredictable, and Ukraine still has a chance to win. He added that while it is possible, he does not think it will happen.

"War is a very strange thing": Trump commented on Ukraine's chances of victory

US President Donald Trump, while speaking with journalists, noted that the war remains unpredictable and Ukraine still has a chance to win, writes UNN.

When asked by a journalist about the American leader's statement at the UN that Ukraine could win the war, Trump replied that "war is a strange thing."

Well, they could. They... they could still win. I don't think they will, but they could still win... anything can happen. You know... war is a very strange thing 

- said the US President.

Zelenskyy on Trump and Putin's meeting in Budapest: US President wants an end to the war20.10.25, 11:40 • 2404 views

Earlier, UNN wrote that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plan to meet on October 23. The meeting is intended to agree on the terms of the upcoming summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Alona Utkina

War in UkrainePolitics
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Marco Rubio
United Nations
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine