Zelenskyy on Trump and Putin's meeting in Budapest: US President wants an end to the war

US President Donald Trump wants the war to end and to find some format for it. He believes that the "Hungarian format" of his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could be the next step that will bring results. Kyiv shares Trump's positive outlook if this leads to the end of the war.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with journalists, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy on Budapest as a venue for a meeting between Trump and Putin.

I don't think Budapest is the best venue for this meeting. Of course, if it can bring peace, then it doesn't matter which country the meeting takes place in. But I must note that I spent enough of my time meeting with Mr. Witkoff in Paris to make his idea of Hungary, let's say, restrained. Because there were many different worthy options – Switzerland, Austria, the Vatican, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey. Because we are talking about peace in Ukraine, not about elections in Hungary. I don't think that Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who blocks Ukraine everywhere, can do anything positive for Ukrainians or at least something balanced. - Zelenskyy stated.

Zelenskyy noted that Orbán is among those people who promote the idea of Russia's alleged unconditional advantages in the war against Ukraine.

The sentiment that Russia is supposedly winning on the battlefield is present in certain circles of the United States of America, as is the opposite sentiment – Russia is not winning anything. It seems to me that among the people who constantly promote the idea of Russia's alleged unconditional advantages in this war is the current Prime Minister of Hungary. And when we talk about mediation, I don't think that the current Prime Minister of Hungary has, let's say, an adequate attitude towards it. - Zelenskyy said.

The President recalled that when Orbán traveled to Russia, China, and the US and tried to gain political weight for himself, Ukraine said that it had not given him any powers, and in the end, all his efforts brought no results, which was clear in advance.

Zelenskyy on Trump's expectations from the meeting in Budapest

President Trump wants the war to end, wants to find some format for it. And accordingly, a format for meetings or negotiations. And he believes that the "Hungarian format" could be such a step – the next step or a step that will bring the results he wants. We share President Trump's positive outlook if this leads to the end of the war. After many rounds of conversation over these more than two hours with him and his team, his message, in my opinion, that we are standing where we are on the line of contact, is positive. If there is an understanding of all parties what is meant - Zelenskyy stated.

Parallel with the Budapest Memorandum Zelenskyy also noted that the Budapest Memorandum is generally bad for Ukraine historically. A repeat of "Budapest" also cannot be positive. Among the participants of the Budapest Memorandum are various countries, including the United States. Zelenskyy noted that he told President Trump about this.

Addition

On October 16, on the eve of the meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump had a long conversation with Putin. Trump stated that this week there will be a high-level meeting between the US and Russian teams. He also stated that he would meet with Putin in Hungary to discuss the possibility of ending this "inglorious" war between Russia and Ukraine.

Later, Zelenskyy called on US President Donald Trump to be tougher on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He also stated that he is ready to join their upcoming summit in Budapest and remains optimistic, despite the fact that the US has not provided him with the weapons he requested.