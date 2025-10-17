Perhaps Putin is trying to buy time - Trump

US President Donald Trump suggested that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin might be playing for time. He said this during a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

Trump was asked if Putin was playing for time by offering to hold another in-person summit with the US leader.

When asked if Putin was playing for time, Trump replied: "Maybe. I've been outplayed by the best of them my whole life. But I'm pretty good at this business if he wants to make a deal."

Addition

On October 16, before the meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump had a long conversation with Putin. Trump stated that a high-level meeting between the US and Russian teams would take place next week. He also stated that he would meet with Putin in Hungary to discuss the possibility of ending this "inglorious" war between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump said that the topic of Tomahawk was raised during the conversation with Putin.

Trump also stated that he would hold a bilateral meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Hungary, but he would be in contact with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.