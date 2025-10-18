Trump's stance after meeting with Zelensky surprised some European partners - media

$41.640.00
48.520.00
ukenru
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 3396 views
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
09:59 AM • 7252 views
How much do construction services cost and where is the highest demand: analytics
Exclusive
08:50 AM • 10735 views
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriotVideo
October 18, 12:34 AM • 30443 views
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine
October 17, 11:31 PM • 55272 views
Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine: the leaders' meeting was tense
October 17, 07:15 PM • 42311 views
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
October 17, 06:40 PM • 45593 views
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
October 17, 06:26 PM • 35612 views
Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons
October 17, 05:56 PM • 25072 views
There will be a bilateral meeting, but Zelenskyy will be in touch: Trump on meeting with Putin in Hungary
October 17, 05:29 PM • 22419 views
Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, met by Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2.4m/s
66%
750mm
Popular news
Starmer proposed developing a peace agreement for Ukraine based on Trump's plan for the Gaza StripOctober 18, 02:50 AM • 5930 views
US and China prepare for new round of trade talks on tariff reductionOctober 18, 03:57 AM • 13489 views
Putin's alleged plane route to Budapest for meeting with Trump revealedPhotoOctober 18, 05:37 AM • 5222 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yet06:19 AM • 13756 views
Air defense, long-range weapons, energy cooperation: ambassador summarized Zelenskyy's visit to the US07:59 AM • 8420 views
Publications
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 79737 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 103756 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 130039 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 95367 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 120120 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Alexander Stubb
Keir Starmer
António Costa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Hungary
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yet06:19 AM • 13844 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 30778 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 38295 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 66625 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 113882 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
S-300 missile system
Google Play
MIM-104 Patriot

Trump's stance after meeting with Zelensky surprised some European partners - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 672 views

Zelensky's meeting with Trump in Washington was "not easy," and some European leaders were surprised by Trump's change of mind. This happened after his long conversation with Russian dictator Putin.

Trump's stance after meeting with Zelensky surprised some European partners - media

Some European partners, after the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump, were surprised by Trump's position in a conversation with the Ukrainian leader. This is reported by Axios, citing sources, according to UNN.

Details

As the publication writes, Zelenskyy hoped to leave Washington with promises of new weapons for Ukraine, but found Trump in a completely different mood the day after a long phone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine: the leaders' meeting was tense18.10.25, 02:31 • 55282 views

One source told the publication that the meeting "was not easy," while another simply noted that "it was bad." The meeting ended after 2.5 hours.

"I think we're done. We'll see what happens next week," Trump said.

After the meeting with Trump, Zelenskyy held a conference call with European leaders.

Some of them, according to a source who participated in the conversation, "were surprised by Trump's apparent change of mind."

"Soon after, leaders began issuing coordinated statements in support of Ukraine - a clear indication that the meeting with Trump was not a success," the publication adds.

Recall

During negotiations in Washington, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US leader Donald Trump discussed ways to end the war, the possibility of transferring long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, prospects for peace agreements with Russia, and the participation of American companies in restoring Ukrainian energy infrastructure after shelling.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Vladimir Putin
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy