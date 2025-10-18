Trump's stance after meeting with Zelensky surprised some European partners - media

Some European partners, after the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump, were surprised by Trump's position in a conversation with the Ukrainian leader. This is reported by Axios, citing sources, according to UNN.

As the publication writes, Zelenskyy hoped to leave Washington with promises of new weapons for Ukraine, but found Trump in a completely different mood the day after a long phone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine: the leaders' meeting was tense

One source told the publication that the meeting "was not easy," while another simply noted that "it was bad." The meeting ended after 2.5 hours.

"I think we're done. We'll see what happens next week," Trump said.

After the meeting with Trump, Zelenskyy held a conference call with European leaders.

Some of them, according to a source who participated in the conversation, "were surprised by Trump's apparent change of mind."

"Soon after, leaders began issuing coordinated statements in support of Ukraine - a clear indication that the meeting with Trump was not a success," the publication adds.

During negotiations in Washington, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US leader Donald Trump discussed ways to end the war, the possibility of transferring long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, prospects for peace agreements with Russia, and the participation of American companies in restoring Ukrainian energy infrastructure after shelling.