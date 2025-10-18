$41.640.12
Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine - Axios
07:15 PM • 12345 views
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
06:40 PM • 19069 views
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
06:26 PM • 16043 views
Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons
05:56 PM • 16822 views
There will be a bilateral meeting, but Zelenskyy will be in touch: Trump on meeting with Putin in Hungary
October 17, 05:29 PM • 17159 views
Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, met by Trump
October 17, 04:16 PM • 16074 views
Trump did not rule out sending Tomahawks to Ukraine: CNN learned details of the US president's conversation with Putin
October 17, 02:20 PM • 18642 views
The relevant committee recommended the draft Budget-2026 for the first reading: consideration is expected on October 21-22
Exclusive
October 17, 01:38 PM • 20370 views
VR Committee on National Security assessed the level of mobilization in UkraineVideo
October 17, 12:25 PM • 13860 views
Trump almost walked out of a meeting in Alaska when Putin started his "historical" rants and refused peace – FT
Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 474 views

US President Donald Trump told Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he would not supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles, as diplomacy is the priority. The meeting took place in a tense atmosphere, with Trump being tough.

Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine - Axios

President of the United States of America Donald Trump told President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting that he does not intend to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles, at least for now. This is reported by Axios, citing sources, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Trump made it clear that his priority right now is diplomacy, and believes that Tomahawk missile deliveries could undermine it.

Zelenskyy had hoped to leave Washington with commitments for new weapons for Ukraine, but found Trump in a different mood the day after a lengthy phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

- the post says.

Sources said that the meeting took place in a tense atmosphere - it was difficult, and the US president behaved quite harshly.

No one was yelling, but Trump was tough

- an Axios source reported.

The head of the White House emphasized that Washington's current initiative for a diplomatic settlement of the conflict involves ending the war by freezing the front line.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russians are nervous about the possible transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, understanding their effectiveness. He emphasized that Ukraine needs a combination of weapons to counter Russian attacks.

I am a realist: Zelenskyy responded regarding the supply of Tomahawk missiles17.10.25, 23:26 • 876 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
White House
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States