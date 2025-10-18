Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine - Axios

President of the United States of America Donald Trump told President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting that he does not intend to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles, at least for now. This is reported by Axios, citing sources, according to UNN.

According to the publication, Trump made it clear that his priority right now is diplomacy, and believes that Tomahawk missile deliveries could undermine it.

Zelenskyy had hoped to leave Washington with commitments for new weapons for Ukraine, but found Trump in a different mood the day after a lengthy phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. - the post says.

Sources said that the meeting took place in a tense atmosphere - it was difficult, and the US president behaved quite harshly.

No one was yelling, but Trump was tough - an Axios source reported.

The head of the White House emphasized that Washington's current initiative for a diplomatic settlement of the conflict involves ending the war by freezing the front line.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russians are nervous about the possible transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, understanding their effectiveness. He emphasized that Ukraine needs a combination of weapons to counter Russian attacks.

