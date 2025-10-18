I am a realist: Zelenskyy responded regarding the supply of Tomahawk missiles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was realistic about the issue of supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, UNN reports.

When asked how optimistic Zelenskyy was about receiving Tomahawk missiles, the President replied: "I am a realist."

The Ukrainian delegation prepared a presentation on the use of the Tomahawk missile for US President Donald Trump, in order to confirm how subsonic cruise missiles produced by the United States are capable of influencing the course of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the issue of providing Tomahawk missiles, but US President Donald Trump said they needed to investigate the issue.

"Tomahawks" will not change the situation on the battlefield, but can spoil relations between America and Russia - Putin