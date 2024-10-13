Russian troops strike 329 times at 13 settlements in Zaporizhzhia: four people wounded
The occupiers attacked 13 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, striking 329 times. Four people were injured, residential buildings and infrastructure in the region were damaged.
During the day, the occupants struck 329 times at 13 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. There were 99 reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. Four people were injured,
- Russian troops conducted 7 air strikes on Zaporizhzhia, Mala Tokmachka and Novodarivka.
- 170 UAVs of various modifications attacked Bilenke, Prymorske, Lobkove, Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Malynivka.
- 19 MLRS attacks hit Novoukrainka, Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka.
- 133 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Lobkove, Hulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.
On October 12, a nighttime Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhya injured 4 people and damaged 29 buildings. The strikes caused damage in three districts of the city, and an 11-year-old girl was among the victims.