Occupants struck 366 times in Zaporizhzhia region
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy troops attacked 9 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, striking 366 times. Aviation, drones, MLRS and artillery were used, infrastructure was damaged, but there were no civilian casualties.
During the day, the occupiers struck 366 times at the settlements of Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
Details
Over the past day, enemy troops attacked nine localities in Zaporizhzhya region, striking 366 times. Terrorist troops carried out 7 air strikes, focusing on Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Shcherbaky and Novoandriivka. In addition, 222 unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications attacked Lobkove, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Robotyne and other localities.
Attacking these areas, the occupiers also used multiple launch rocket systems and fired 130 artillery rounds. A total of 14 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure were received, but fortunately, there were no civilian casualties.
Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia at night: 3 people were wounded - RMA12.10.24, 06:57 • 51846 views