Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia at night: 3 people were wounded - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of October 12, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia, wounding three people. The attack damaged private homes and industrial premises, and the injured were provided with medical care.
Three people were injured as a result of Russian strikes in Zaporizhzhia at night on October 12. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia at night. They hit private houses and production facilities of one of the enterprises. Preliminary, three people were wounded,
Fedorov also noted that doctors provided the victims with the necessary assistance.
Recall
Overnight, on October 11, Russian troops attacked 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, launching 474 attacks with various types of weapons. There were 110 reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.